FanDuel NFL Power Rankings: Vikings Move Into Top-5 With Win Over Bills It was a rough week for some of the top Super Bowl contenders, as the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys all lost outright in Week 10. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are all trending in the right direction after taking care of business on Sunday.

Catch of the year candidates: Who did it best?

While the Bills remain locked in at the top as the favourite to win it all this season at FanDuel, the gap between them and the rest of the field has narrowed in recent weeks.

Here’s the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings entering Week 11.

1. Buffalo Bills

Last Week: +300

This Week: +380

Josh Allen completed a season-high 10+ passes of 10+ air yards on Sunday, which is a win for Bills’ fans that were concerned that he could miss significant time due to an elbow injury.

Bills fans after losing to the Vikings: pic.twitter.com/c4ZUS3fJoW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 13, 2022

However, three turnovers were the difference in a 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and Buffalo has now dropped back-to-back games to fall to third place in the AFC East division at 6-3.

T-2. Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: +550

This Week: +500

Patrick Mahomes is now the favourite to win NFL regular season MVP at FanDuel and deservedly so.

Mahomes leads the NFL with 2,936 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes, and Kansas City just covered at home for the first time this season in Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watch Kadarius Toney readjust his gloves before high-pointing this catch. 👀



(h/t @ClayWendler) pic.twitter.com/mb4CPlYqHE — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2022

JuJu Smith-Schuster is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after taking a scary looking hit in Sunday’s game.

However, trade deadline acquisition Kadarius Toney stepped up with 90 scrimmage yards, including 33 rushing yards on two carries.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: +500

This Week: +600

Turnovers and an inability to stop the run with rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis sidelined really hurt the Eagles in a 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Who's the better 8-1 team? 🤔



❤️ for Eagles

🔁 for Vikings pic.twitter.com/YalckVz7eC — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 15, 2022

The Eagles are now tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC’s best record at 8-1, with the division rival New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys right behind them at 7-2 and 6-3, respectively.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: +1200

This Week: +800

After a spirited first half, the 49ers ended the party by holding the Chargers to just 52 total yards in the second half of a 22-16 win on Sunday Night Football.

.@49ers Defense came out of the tunnel at halftime and played SHUTOUT football in 2nd half smothering the #Bolts. Here are a few highlights. Held LAC to 52 yards on 19 plays. 3 first downs. 0 points. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/rYEFkgZtTX — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 14, 2022

The expectation is that Christian McCaffrey and the offence will only get better from here on out, so if the defence can perform at the level it did last night, San Francisco will be a Super Bowl contender once again.

5. Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: +1600

This Week: +1100

The Vikings’ odds were already on the move following a 33-30 overtime win in Buffalo.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON WITH ONE OF THE MOST REMARKABLE CATCHES THAT YOU WILL EVER SEE!!!! 🪄 🤯



(🎥 @NFL) #SKOL



pic.twitter.com/ZYxXZoRrkJ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 13, 2022

Factor in an Eagles’ loss and Minnesota is now tied for the best record in the NFL at 8-1.

6. Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: +1700

This Week: +1300

The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for a Baltimore side that is really beat up on offence.

Takeaways after the self-scouting process during the bye week. pic.twitter.com/6kkORNejxj — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 14, 2022

The Ravens should pick up right where they left off before the break with a fourth straight win when they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

7. Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: +1300

This Week: +1500

The Cowboys blew a 14-point lead fourth-quarter lead in a 31-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers in head coach Mike McCarthy’s return to Dallas.

Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau is spoiled in OT, with the Packers coming away with a 31-28 win.



Entering today's game, the Cowboys were 180-0 all-time when leading by 14 points through 3 quarters. Including playoffs, they were 195-0 all-time. pic.twitter.com/i1ly80ALnA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 14, 2022

One awful collapse won’t change much in terms of the perception of this Dallas team, but they did bounce from +1300 to +1500 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

T-8. Miami Dolphins

Last Week: +2300

This Week: +1700

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami offence has looked unstoppable at times this season.

Tua last 3 games:



— 3 TD, 0 INT

— 3 TD, 0 INT

— 3 TD, 0 INT



75/98 (77%) for 969 yards. pic.twitter.com/GZ0LxvgUFy — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 13, 2022

The Dolphins have won four in a row and should be in line to extend that win streak when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

T-8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: +1900

This Week: +1700

Tampa Bay covered for the first time in eight weeks in a 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

What an atmosphere. Thank you Germany 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hPZFZjxu3e — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 13, 2022

For as bad as things have looked at times this season, the Buccaneers have remained among the top-10 choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel the entire time.

Now they get a bye before a showdown against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.

T-10. Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: +2800

This Week: +2800

The Bengals cruised to a 42-21 win over Carolina heading into their bye in Week 10.

The @Bengals are bringing back their white helmets this week 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CfgfwH1rMl — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 14, 2022

Next up, they’ll visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday with the hope that Ja’Marr Chase could return as soon as their Week 12 showdown with the Tennessee Titans.

T-10. Tennessee Titans

Last Week: +3700

This Week: +2800

The Titans bounced back from an OT loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos.

We’ll learn a lot about this Tennessee team over the next three weeks as they visit the Green Bay Packers, host the Bengals, and then visit the Philadelphia Eagles in their next three games.

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: +3000

This Week: +3400

The Chargers couldn’t move the football in the second half against the 49ers, as the injuries to Mike Williams and Keenan Allen in particular were too much to overcome against a top Super Bowl contender.

As if things couldn’t get any worse on the injury front, LA lost two defensive tackles in the loss to San Francisco.

13. Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: +3400

This Week: +5000

Seattle was shut out in the first half of a 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay in Germany.

Kenneth Walker had 17 rushing yards on 10 carries.

For as impressive as their season has been to date, the Seahawks still look like a team that will really struggle against opponents that they aren’t able to run the ball against.

T-14. New England Patriots

Last Week: +5500

This Week: +6000

Coming off back-to-back wins before their bye week, it will be very interesting to see how the Patriots fare against the AFC East rival New York Jets on Sunday.

New England beat the Jets 22-17 in Week 8, but New York bounced back with a win over the Bills in Week 9 before their bye week.

FanDuel has New England at -3.5 for that contest.

T-14. New York Giants

Last Week: +8000

This Week: +6000

Saquon Barkley has performed at a very high level, Daniel Jones has gone six straight games without an interception, and the Giants own one of the best records in the NFL at 7-2.

Flipping into Victory Monday!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/slLWwkdpiW — New York Giants (@Giants) November 14, 2022

Despite all of that, New York is just a three-point favourite for this week’s game against the Detroit Lions at FanDuel.

T-14. New York Jets

Last Week: +6000

This Week: +6000

Can the Jets upset the Patriots in New England?

Gotta take care of our own business. pic.twitter.com/V64Lp56DwK — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 14, 2022

If they can pull it off, Gang Green will continue its ascent up the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings.

17. Green Bay Packers

Last Week: +16000

This Week: +7500

The Packers were completely written off following five straight losses as their odds to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel ballooned all the way to 160-to-1.

An overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys later, and the Packers are back down to 75-to-1 to win it all.

"You wanna score points? Get explosive plays."@ChristianW2017 was a spark for the #Packers offense in Sunday's win over Dallas.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/iSZAD08TeV — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 15, 2022

Next up, Green Bay will host the Titans in Week 11 and then visit Philadelphia in Week 12.

Let’s see if they can build off the comeback win over Dallas.

T-18. Cleveland Browns

Last Week: +9500

This Week: +12000

The Browns were ultimately no match for Miami in a 39-17 loss on Sunday afternoon.

Now they head to Buffalo for a tough contest against another motivated contender from the AFC East.

T-18. Washington Commanders

Last Week: +28000

This Week: +12000

The Commanders make one of the biggest moves in the rankings this week after handing the rival Eagles their first loss of the season.

VICTORY TUESDAY BABY pic.twitter.com/0uJl3uKjc9 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 15, 2022

20. Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: +5000

This Week: +14000

Matt Stafford could return this week, but Cooper Kupp is injured and the Rams have dropped three in a row to fall to 3-6.

Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday vs. the Cardinals, per one source. Another familiar with his prognosis said it “doesn’t sound good.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2022

One year after winning it all, LA is now considered more likely than not to miss the playoffs this season.

T-21. Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: +18000

This Week: +15000

Colt McCoy led Arizona to the victory in a battle of the backup quarterbacks in Sunday’s NFC West showdown against the Rams.

The Cardinals will face a much more difficult test this week with the 49ers coming to town.

T-21. New Orleans Saints

Last Week: +13000

This Week: +15000

The Saints limp into their Week 11 clash against the Rams with a 3-7 record and the worst turnover margin in the NFL this season.

23. Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: +14000

This Week: +16000

The Falcons couldn’t take care of business in Carolina, but they have hung around the .500 mark with a 4-6 record this season.

The next four weeks will be critical as they play the Bears, Commanders, Steelers and Saints.

24. Denver Broncos

Last Week: +13000

This Week: +18000

Russell Wilson and the Broncos offence has averaged a league-low 14.6 points per game this season.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: +13000

This Week: +21000

The Jaguars have dropped six of their last seven games.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will be waiting for them on the other side of their bye week.

26. Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: +39000

This Week: +24000

Jeff Saturday’s Colts took care of business in a 25-20 win over the Raiders in his debut as head coach.

Jeff Saturday is 1-0 as Colts interim head coach 👏 pic.twitter.com/px1LylNmTd — ESPN (@espn) November 14, 2022

Next up, a home date with an Eagles’ team that is coming off its first loss of the season.

27. Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: +16000

This Week: +31000

Things went from bad to worse with a loss to the Colts, as Josh McDaniels’ Raiders have dropped three straight to fall to 2-7.

28. Detroit Lions

Last Week: +60000

This Week: +39000

Dan Campbell picked up his first road win as head coach of the Lions with a double-digit comeback win in Chicago.

29. Carolina Panthers

Last Week: +100000

This Week: +45000

The Panthers have a long way to go but they went 3-0 against NFC South opponents at home this season with wins over the Saints, Buccaneers and Falcons.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: +85000

This Week: +55000

The Steelers are 3-0 this season when they don’t turn the ball over.

TJ Watt’s return should give Pittsburgh a spark in the second half.

31. Chicago Bears

Last Week: +60000

This Week: +85000

Justin Fields has been one of the pleasant surprises in the NFL this season.

Unfortunately for Fields, the lack of talent around him on both sides of the football means a brilliant individual performance wasn’t enough to beat the Lions at home.

32. Houston Texans

Last Week: +100000

This Week: +100000

The Texans are in pole position to lock down the first overall pick in the NFL Draft with a 1-7-1 record and a difficult schedule the rest of the way.