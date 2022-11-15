2h ago
FanDuel NFL Power Rankings: Vikings Move Into Top-5 With Win Over Bills
It was a rough week for some of the top Super Bowl contenders, as the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys all lost outright in Week 10. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are all trending in the right direction after taking care of business on Sunday.
While the Bills remain locked in at the top as the favourite to win it all this season at FanDuel, the gap between them and the rest of the field has narrowed in recent weeks.
Here’s the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings entering Week 11.
1. Buffalo Bills
Last Week: +300
This Week: +380
Josh Allen completed a season-high 10+ passes of 10+ air yards on Sunday, which is a win for Bills’ fans that were concerned that he could miss significant time due to an elbow injury.
However, three turnovers were the difference in a 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and Buffalo has now dropped back-to-back games to fall to third place in the AFC East division at 6-3.
T-2. Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: +550
This Week: +500
Patrick Mahomes is now the favourite to win NFL regular season MVP at FanDuel and deservedly so.
Mahomes leads the NFL with 2,936 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes, and Kansas City just covered at home for the first time this season in Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
JuJu Smith-Schuster is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after taking a scary looking hit in Sunday’s game.
However, trade deadline acquisition Kadarius Toney stepped up with 90 scrimmage yards, including 33 rushing yards on two carries.
3. Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week: +500
This Week: +600
Turnovers and an inability to stop the run with rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis sidelined really hurt the Eagles in a 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.
The Eagles are now tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC’s best record at 8-1, with the division rival New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys right behind them at 7-2 and 6-3, respectively.
4. San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: +1200
This Week: +800
After a spirited first half, the 49ers ended the party by holding the Chargers to just 52 total yards in the second half of a 22-16 win on Sunday Night Football.
The expectation is that Christian McCaffrey and the offence will only get better from here on out, so if the defence can perform at the level it did last night, San Francisco will be a Super Bowl contender once again.
5. Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: +1600
This Week: +1100
The Vikings’ odds were already on the move following a 33-30 overtime win in Buffalo.
Factor in an Eagles’ loss and Minnesota is now tied for the best record in the NFL at 8-1.
6. Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: +1700
This Week: +1300
The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for a Baltimore side that is really beat up on offence.
The Ravens should pick up right where they left off before the break with a fourth straight win when they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
7. Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: +1300
This Week: +1500
The Cowboys blew a 14-point lead fourth-quarter lead in a 31-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers in head coach Mike McCarthy’s return to Dallas.
One awful collapse won’t change much in terms of the perception of this Dallas team, but they did bounce from +1300 to +1500 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.
T-8. Miami Dolphins
Last Week: +2300
This Week: +1700
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami offence has looked unstoppable at times this season.
The Dolphins have won four in a row and should be in line to extend that win streak when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.
T-8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: +1900
This Week: +1700
Tampa Bay covered for the first time in eight weeks in a 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
For as bad as things have looked at times this season, the Buccaneers have remained among the top-10 choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel the entire time.
Now they get a bye before a showdown against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.
T-10. Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: +2800
This Week: +2800
The Bengals cruised to a 42-21 win over Carolina heading into their bye in Week 10.
Next up, they’ll visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday with the hope that Ja’Marr Chase could return as soon as their Week 12 showdown with the Tennessee Titans.
T-10. Tennessee Titans
Last Week: +3700
This Week: +2800
The Titans bounced back from an OT loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos.
We’ll learn a lot about this Tennessee team over the next three weeks as they visit the Green Bay Packers, host the Bengals, and then visit the Philadelphia Eagles in their next three games.
12. Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week: +3000
This Week: +3400
The Chargers couldn’t move the football in the second half against the 49ers, as the injuries to Mike Williams and Keenan Allen in particular were too much to overcome against a top Super Bowl contender.
As if things couldn’t get any worse on the injury front, LA lost two defensive tackles in the loss to San Francisco.
13. Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: +3400
This Week: +5000
Seattle was shut out in the first half of a 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay in Germany.
Kenneth Walker had 17 rushing yards on 10 carries.
For as impressive as their season has been to date, the Seahawks still look like a team that will really struggle against opponents that they aren’t able to run the ball against.
T-14. New England Patriots
Last Week: +5500
This Week: +6000
Coming off back-to-back wins before their bye week, it will be very interesting to see how the Patriots fare against the AFC East rival New York Jets on Sunday.
New England beat the Jets 22-17 in Week 8, but New York bounced back with a win over the Bills in Week 9 before their bye week.
FanDuel has New England at -3.5 for that contest.
T-14. New York Giants
Last Week: +8000
This Week: +6000
Saquon Barkley has performed at a very high level, Daniel Jones has gone six straight games without an interception, and the Giants own one of the best records in the NFL at 7-2.
Despite all of that, New York is just a three-point favourite for this week’s game against the Detroit Lions at FanDuel.
T-14. New York Jets
Last Week: +6000
This Week: +6000
Can the Jets upset the Patriots in New England?
If they can pull it off, Gang Green will continue its ascent up the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings.
17. Green Bay Packers
Last Week: +16000
This Week: +7500
The Packers were completely written off following five straight losses as their odds to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel ballooned all the way to 160-to-1.
An overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys later, and the Packers are back down to 75-to-1 to win it all.
Next up, Green Bay will host the Titans in Week 11 and then visit Philadelphia in Week 12.
Let’s see if they can build off the comeback win over Dallas.
T-18. Cleveland Browns
Last Week: +9500
This Week: +12000
The Browns were ultimately no match for Miami in a 39-17 loss on Sunday afternoon.
Now they head to Buffalo for a tough contest against another motivated contender from the AFC East.
T-18. Washington Commanders
Last Week: +28000
This Week: +12000
The Commanders make one of the biggest moves in the rankings this week after handing the rival Eagles their first loss of the season.
20. Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: +5000
This Week: +14000
Matt Stafford could return this week, but Cooper Kupp is injured and the Rams have dropped three in a row to fall to 3-6.
One year after winning it all, LA is now considered more likely than not to miss the playoffs this season.
T-21. Arizona Cardinals
Last Week: +18000
This Week: +15000
Colt McCoy led Arizona to the victory in a battle of the backup quarterbacks in Sunday’s NFC West showdown against the Rams.
The Cardinals will face a much more difficult test this week with the 49ers coming to town.
T-21. New Orleans Saints
Last Week: +13000
This Week: +15000
The Saints limp into their Week 11 clash against the Rams with a 3-7 record and the worst turnover margin in the NFL this season.
23. Atlanta Falcons
Last Week: +14000
This Week: +16000
The Falcons couldn’t take care of business in Carolina, but they have hung around the .500 mark with a 4-6 record this season.
The next four weeks will be critical as they play the Bears, Commanders, Steelers and Saints.
24. Denver Broncos
Last Week: +13000
This Week: +18000
Russell Wilson and the Broncos offence has averaged a league-low 14.6 points per game this season.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: +13000
This Week: +21000
The Jaguars have dropped six of their last seven games.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will be waiting for them on the other side of their bye week.
26. Indianapolis Colts
Last Week: +39000
This Week: +24000
Jeff Saturday’s Colts took care of business in a 25-20 win over the Raiders in his debut as head coach.
Next up, a home date with an Eagles’ team that is coming off its first loss of the season.
27. Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: +16000
This Week: +31000
Things went from bad to worse with a loss to the Colts, as Josh McDaniels’ Raiders have dropped three straight to fall to 2-7.
28. Detroit Lions
Last Week: +60000
This Week: +39000
Dan Campbell picked up his first road win as head coach of the Lions with a double-digit comeback win in Chicago.
29. Carolina Panthers
Last Week: +100000
This Week: +45000
The Panthers have a long way to go but they went 3-0 against NFC South opponents at home this season with wins over the Saints, Buccaneers and Falcons.
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: +85000
This Week: +55000
The Steelers are 3-0 this season when they don’t turn the ball over.
TJ Watt’s return should give Pittsburgh a spark in the second half.
31. Chicago Bears
Last Week: +60000
This Week: +85000
Justin Fields has been one of the pleasant surprises in the NFL this season.
Unfortunately for Fields, the lack of talent around him on both sides of the football means a brilliant individual performance wasn’t enough to beat the Lions at home.
32. Houston Texans
Last Week: +100000
This Week: +100000
The Texans are in pole position to lock down the first overall pick in the NFL Draft with a 1-7-1 record and a difficult schedule the rest of the way.