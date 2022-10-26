1h ago
FanDuel NFL Power Rankings: Giants, Titans On The Move
While the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders are headed in the positive direction, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers all took a step back in Week 7. Here are the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings entering Week 8.
The Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams were all on their bye in Week 7.
While the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from a loss to Buffalo with a statement win over the San Francisco 49ers, there wasn’t much actual movement at the top of the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings this week.
1. Buffalo Bills
Last Week: +290
This Week: +270
The Bills didn’t even play a football game in Week 7, yet their odds to win the Super Bowl shortened from +290 to +270 at FanDuel.
Just in time for Halloween. 🎃@LabattUSA | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/BVJRVqbyer— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 25, 2022
Coming off a bye week, Buffalo is a 10.5-point favourite for its Week 8 showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week: +550
This Week: +550
The Eagles remain the class of the NFC at 6-0.
Only Allen has shorter odds to win NFL regular season MVP than Jalen Hurts at +450.
Looking at their upcoming schedule, it’s difficult to predict when Philadelphia’s first loss will come.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: +800
This Week: +650
Robert Mays and Nate Tice of The Athletic highlighted an absolutely remarkable stat during their NFL Week 7 recap show.
Kansas City has fallen behind by 10 points in 18 different games in the regular season and playoffs with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
They’ve won 10 of those 18 games, including a 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.
That’s a 10-8 record in games in which they’ve trailed by 10+ points.
October 25, 2022
The next-best record by any team in games in which they’ve trailed by 10+ points: 8-18.
Getting the Chiefs at +800 to win the Super Bowl last week seems like excellent value after they moved to +650 to win it all at FanDuel after their dominant victory in San Francisco.
4. San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: +1100
This Week: +1500
A taste of what Christian McCaffrey can do in the 49ers’ offence is enough to keep them in the top-five in the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings.
However, Jimmy Garoppolo never really looked comfortable in Sunday’s loss, and the injuries are adding up on the defensive side of the football.
Would you really trust Jimmy G in a potential shootout against Allen, Hurts or Mahomes?
T-5. Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: +1700
This Week: +1600
The Vikings have won four straight games since a Week 2 loss in Philadelphia.
I’m very interested to see how they fare coming out of the bye week with games against the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Bills and Dallas Cowboys coming up on their schedule over the next four weeks.
T-5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: +1100
This Week: +1500
A 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers after they traded McCaffrey represents a new low for a Tampa Bay team that most people expected to bounce back as a 13.5-point favourite in Week 7.
The Buccaneers now have to correct everything that has hindered them on both sides of the football against the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks over the next three weeks before their bye.
T-7. Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: +1800
This Week: +1700
Baltimore is one of two teams that has had a double-digit lead in every game this season.
Still, the Ravens enter Week 8 at 4-3.
The other team that has led by double digits in every single game – the Eagles – is 6-0 right now.
In his first @Ravens game in 645 days, Gus Edwards scored two TDs. What a return! @GodsGiftGus13#BALvsTB -- Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2022
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/fK7vaWiHIa pic.twitter.com/9IzlIIpbj4
The Ravens are currently a 1.5-point favourite for Sunday’s game in Tampa Bay.
A statement win over the Bucs could push them into the top-five as the consensus third-best team in the AFC right now.
T-7. Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: +2000
This Week: +1700
The Cowboys allowed 19 touchdowns through their first seven games last season.
They’ve allowed just eight total touchdowns through seven games this season.
While Dak Prescott flashed in his return to the lineup against the Detroit Lions, a defence that leads the league in sacks and already has 12 takeaways is the strength of this Dallas team.
Trevon Diggs in Week 7:— PFF (@PFF) October 24, 2022
🔒 32 coverage snaps
🔒 1 catch allowed (6 yards)
🔒 1 INT/ 1 forced incompletion
🔒 2.8 passer rating allowed pic.twitter.com/vo1OJMzZIn
The Eagles are still the class of the NFC, but as far as I’m concerned the Cowboys are right there with the 49ers, Vikings and Buccaneers as potentially the second-best team in that group right now.
9. Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: +2400
This Week: +2100
The Bengals have made the necessary adjustments on offence and that has led to a total of 65 points scored in back-to-back wins over the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.
Cincinnati’s odds to win the Super Bowl have gone from +2900 to +2100 at FanDuel over the past two weeks.
10. Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: +2300
This Week: +2400
Coming off their bye week, the Rams are currently +100 on the money line at FanDuel for this week’s NFC West showdown versus San Francisco.
Is the extra week of preparation enough for Sean McVay to put together a game plan that will work against the 49ers?
Until they fix the offensive line, LA’s offence could continue to struggle to put up points.
11. Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week: +1800
This Week: +2900
Injuries continue to add up for a Chargers’ side that just can’t seem to catch a break from that perspective after cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a season-ending injury.
With the Bills and Chiefs standing above them at the top of the AFC, it’s hard to believe this team will be able to overcome all of the adversity it has already faced to date.
T-12. Green Bay Packers
Last Week: +2000
This Week: +3300
The Packers don’t have the weapons on offence to adjust and attack opponents when their game plan doesn’t work out exactly the way it was designed.
Anybody who thought that back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and New York Jets was a low point for Green Bay must have been absolutely shocked when Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to a 23-21 win over Green Bay on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers is a double-digit dog for the first time in his NFL career 😳 pic.twitter.com/dU3Nb0PHi3— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 25, 2022
The Packers have plummeted from +1400 to +3300 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel over the past two weeks.
Now they have to travel to face the best team in the NFL as a 10.5-point underdog against the Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 8.
T-12. Miami Dolphins
Last Week: +4000
This Week: +3300
Tua Tagovailoa returned on Sunday and immediately led Miami to a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Dolphins are 4-0 in games that Tagovailoa starts and finishes this season.
They’re currently a 3.5-point favourite for this week’s game against the one-win Detroit Lions.
14. New York Giants
Last Week: +5000
This Week: +4100
It’s remarkable that the Giants were +8500 to win the Super Bowl just two weeks ago.
Daniel Jones led New York to another comeback win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 to improve to 6-1 this season.
This team is winning the games it would have lost under the previous coaching staff.
15. Tennessee Titans
Last Week: +5500
This Week: +4700
The Titans have won four straight games and are directly responsible for Matt Ryan being benched for the rest of the season after a pair of wins over the Indianapolis Colts.
Tennessee opened as a 1.5-point favourite for this week’s game against the Houston Texans, but that number has already climbed to 2.5 at FanDuel.
16. Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: +7000
This Week: +6500
Josh Jacobs has rushed for 143+ yards and 1+ touchdowns in three straight games.
Las Vegas is 2-1, including a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs over that span.
The Raiders will continue to try to claw their way back to .500 when they visit the New Orleans Saints as short road favourites at FanDuel in Week 8.
T-17. Arizona Cardinals
Last Week: +10000
This Week: +7500
Kyler Murray welcomed back DeAndre Hopkins by targeting him on 48 per cent of his pass attempts in a win over the Saints on Thursday Night Football.
Let’s see what they have in store for an encore this week against a playoff contender in Minnesota.
T-17. New England Patriots
Last Week: +5000
This Week: +7500
The Patriots were on the move up these rankings after back-to-back blowout wins over the Lions and Browns.
Any positivity surrounding New England’s potential to contend in the AFC this season was completely wiped out by an ugly loss to the Bears on Monday Night Football.
T-17. New York Jets
Last Week: +8500
This Week: +7500
The Jets have outscored their opponents a combined 51-7 in the fourth quarter over the course of four straight wins.
This team might not be ready to contend in the AFC just yet, but the turnaround in Year Two under head coach Robert Saleh is impossible to ignore.
T-20. Cleveland Browns +10000
T-20. Indianapolis Colts +10000
T-20. New Orleans Saints +10000
T-20. Seattle Seahawks +10000
24. Jacksonville Jaguars +11000
25. Denver Broncos
Last Week: +9000
This Week: +12000
No team’s stock has plunged further than the Broncos, which opened the season at +1700 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel and are now +12000 to win it all.
26. Atlanta Falcons +17000
27. Washington Commanders +21000
T-28. Chicago Bears
Last Week: +100000
This Week: +25000
Whatever happens next, I’m willing to give Justin Fields all of the credit in the world for willing Chicago to a 3-4 start.
Putting up 33 points on a Bill Belichick defence in a statement win over the Patriots on Monday Night Football is one heck of an accomplishment for the young QB.
29. Detroit Lions +26000
30. Carolina Panthers +55000
31. Pittsburgh Steelers +55000
32. Houston Texans +1000000