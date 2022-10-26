FanDuel NFL Power Rankings: Giants, Titans On The Move While the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders are headed in the positive direction, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers all took a step back in Week 7. Here are the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings entering Week 8.

The Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams were all on their bye in Week 7.

While the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from a loss to Buffalo with a statement win over the San Francisco 49ers, there wasn’t much actual movement at the top of the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings this week.

While the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders are headed in the positive direction, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers all took a step back in Week 7.

Here are the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings entering Week 8.

1. Buffalo Bills

Last Week: +290

This Week: +270

The Bills didn’t even play a football game in Week 7, yet their odds to win the Super Bowl shortened from +290 to +270 at FanDuel.

Coming off a bye week, Buffalo is a 10.5-point favourite for its Week 8 showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: +550

This Week: +550

The Eagles remain the class of the NFC at 6-0.

Only Allen has shorter odds to win NFL regular season MVP than Jalen Hurts at +450.

Looking at their upcoming schedule, it’s difficult to predict when Philadelphia’s first loss will come.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: +800

This Week: +650

Robert Mays and Nate Tice of The Athletic highlighted an absolutely remarkable stat during their NFL Week 7 recap show.

Kansas City has fallen behind by 10 points in 18 different games in the regular season and playoffs with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

They’ve won 10 of those 18 games, including a 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.

That’s a 10-8 record in games in which they’ve trailed by 10+ points.

The next-best record by any team in games in which they’ve trailed by 10+ points: 8-18.

Getting the Chiefs at +800 to win the Super Bowl last week seems like excellent value after they moved to +650 to win it all at FanDuel after their dominant victory in San Francisco.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: +1100

This Week: +1500

A taste of what Christian McCaffrey can do in the 49ers’ offence is enough to keep them in the top-five in the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings.

However, Jimmy Garoppolo never really looked comfortable in Sunday’s loss, and the injuries are adding up on the defensive side of the football.

Would you really trust Jimmy G in a potential shootout against Allen, Hurts or Mahomes?

T-5. Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: +1700

This Week: +1600

The Vikings have won four straight games since a Week 2 loss in Philadelphia.

I’m very interested to see how they fare coming out of the bye week with games against the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Bills and Dallas Cowboys coming up on their schedule over the next four weeks.

T-5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: +1100

This Week: +1500

A 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers after they traded McCaffrey represents a new low for a Tampa Bay team that most people expected to bounce back as a 13.5-point favourite in Week 7.

The Buccaneers now have to correct everything that has hindered them on both sides of the football against the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks over the next three weeks before their bye.

T-7. Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: +1800

This Week: +1700

Baltimore is one of two teams that has had a double-digit lead in every game this season.

Still, the Ravens enter Week 8 at 4-3.

The other team that has led by double digits in every single game – the Eagles – is 6-0 right now.

In his first @Ravens game in 645 days, Gus Edwards scored two TDs. What a return! @GodsGiftGus13#BALvsTB -- Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/fK7vaWiHIa pic.twitter.com/9IzlIIpbj4 — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2022

The Ravens are currently a 1.5-point favourite for Sunday’s game in Tampa Bay.

A statement win over the Bucs could push them into the top-five as the consensus third-best team in the AFC right now.

T-7. Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: +2000

This Week: +1700

The Cowboys allowed 19 touchdowns through their first seven games last season.

They’ve allowed just eight total touchdowns through seven games this season.

While Dak Prescott flashed in his return to the lineup against the Detroit Lions, a defence that leads the league in sacks and already has 12 takeaways is the strength of this Dallas team.

Trevon Diggs in Week 7:



🔒 32 coverage snaps

🔒 1 catch allowed (6 yards)

🔒 1 INT/ 1 forced incompletion

🔒 2.8 passer rating allowed pic.twitter.com/vo1OJMzZIn — PFF (@PFF) October 24, 2022

The Eagles are still the class of the NFC, but as far as I’m concerned the Cowboys are right there with the 49ers, Vikings and Buccaneers as potentially the second-best team in that group right now.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: +2400

This Week: +2100

The Bengals have made the necessary adjustments on offence and that has led to a total of 65 points scored in back-to-back wins over the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

Cincinnati’s odds to win the Super Bowl have gone from +2900 to +2100 at FanDuel over the past two weeks.

10. Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: +2300

This Week: +2400

Coming off their bye week, the Rams are currently +100 on the money line at FanDuel for this week’s NFC West showdown versus San Francisco.

Is the extra week of preparation enough for Sean McVay to put together a game plan that will work against the 49ers?

Until they fix the offensive line, LA’s offence could continue to struggle to put up points.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: +1800

This Week: +2900

Injuries continue to add up for a Chargers’ side that just can’t seem to catch a break from that perspective after cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a season-ending injury.

With the Bills and Chiefs standing above them at the top of the AFC, it’s hard to believe this team will be able to overcome all of the adversity it has already faced to date.

T-12. Green Bay Packers

Last Week: +2000

This Week: +3300

The Packers don’t have the weapons on offence to adjust and attack opponents when their game plan doesn’t work out exactly the way it was designed.

Anybody who thought that back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and New York Jets was a low point for Green Bay must have been absolutely shocked when Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to a 23-21 win over Green Bay on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers is a double-digit dog for the first time in his NFL career 😳 pic.twitter.com/dU3Nb0PHi3 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 25, 2022

The Packers have plummeted from +1400 to +3300 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel over the past two weeks.

Now they have to travel to face the best team in the NFL as a 10.5-point underdog against the Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 8.

T-12. Miami Dolphins

Last Week: +4000

This Week: +3300

Tua Tagovailoa returned on Sunday and immediately led Miami to a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dolphins are 4-0 in games that Tagovailoa starts and finishes this season.

They’re currently a 3.5-point favourite for this week’s game against the one-win Detroit Lions.

14. New York Giants

Last Week: +5000

This Week: +4100

It’s remarkable that the Giants were +8500 to win the Super Bowl just two weeks ago.

Daniel Jones led New York to another comeback win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 to improve to 6-1 this season.

RT if your heart rate went 📈 pic.twitter.com/DbqUwpkYAp — New York Giants (@Giants) October 25, 2022

This team is winning the games it would have lost under the previous coaching staff.

15. Tennessee Titans

Last Week: +5500

This Week: +4700

The Titans have won four straight games and are directly responsible for Matt Ryan being benched for the rest of the season after a pair of wins over the Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee opened as a 1.5-point favourite for this week’s game against the Houston Texans, but that number has already climbed to 2.5 at FanDuel.

16. Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: +7000

This Week: +6500

Josh Jacobs has rushed for 143+ yards and 1+ touchdowns in three straight games.

The highest-graded RB in the NFL:



☠️ Josh Jacobs ☠️ pic.twitter.com/7qavP6dBhu — PFF (@PFF) October 26, 2022

Las Vegas is 2-1, including a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs over that span.

The Raiders will continue to try to claw their way back to .500 when they visit the New Orleans Saints as short road favourites at FanDuel in Week 8.

T-17. Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: +10000

This Week: +7500

Kyler Murray welcomed back DeAndre Hopkins by targeting him on 48 per cent of his pass attempts in a win over the Saints on Thursday Night Football.

DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK. pic.twitter.com/hHGzyaQ7Mq — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 20, 2022

Let’s see what they have in store for an encore this week against a playoff contender in Minnesota.

T-17. New England Patriots

Last Week: +5000

This Week: +7500

The Patriots were on the move up these rankings after back-to-back blowout wins over the Lions and Browns.

Any positivity surrounding New England’s potential to contend in the AFC this season was completely wiped out by an ugly loss to the Bears on Monday Night Football.

T-17. New York Jets

Last Week: +8500

This Week: +7500

The Jets have outscored their opponents a combined 51-7 in the fourth quarter over the course of four straight wins.

𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐒 pic.twitter.com/JMTWBLcXfk — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 26, 2022

This team might not be ready to contend in the AFC just yet, but the turnaround in Year Two under head coach Robert Saleh is impossible to ignore.

T-20. Cleveland Browns +10000

T-20. Indianapolis Colts +10000

T-20. New Orleans Saints +10000

T-20. Seattle Seahawks +10000

24. Jacksonville Jaguars +11000

25. Denver Broncos

Last Week: +9000

This Week: +12000

No team’s stock has plunged further than the Broncos, which opened the season at +1700 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel and are now +12000 to win it all.

26. Atlanta Falcons +17000

27. Washington Commanders +21000

T-28. Chicago Bears

Last Week: +100000

This Week: +25000

Whatever happens next, I’m willing to give Justin Fields all of the credit in the world for willing Chicago to a 3-4 start.

The Bears are magically DOMINATING after working their offense around what Justin Fields does well. I’ll be damned. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 25, 2022

Putting up 33 points on a Bill Belichick defence in a statement win over the Patriots on Monday Night Football is one heck of an accomplishment for the young QB.

29. Detroit Lions +26000

30. Carolina Panthers +55000

31. Pittsburgh Steelers +55000

32. Houston Texans +1000000