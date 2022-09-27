FanDuel NFL Power Rankings: Jaguars Continue To Climb The Ladder Parity has been a major theme over the first three weeks of the NFL season. 18 of the first 48 games have been decided by three points or fewer. Per ESPN Stats & Info, that’s the most through three weeks in NFL history.

28 of the 32 teams have exactly one or two wins entering Week 4.

That is also the most in NFL history entering Week 4.

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady all lost in Week 3.

While the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs remain entrenched atop the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced by another NFC contender that is 3-0 to start the season.

Here are the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings entering Week 4.

1. Buffalo Bills

Last Week: +450

This Week: +500

The Bills ran 90 plays compared to 39 for the Dolphins, and outgained them 497-212 in total yards.

While Buffalo ultimately lost the game 21-19, the bigger concern is that injuries are piling up on both sides of the football, and Josh Allen needed X-rays on his throwing hand after the game.

A little more of the post game hug between Josh Allen and Tua. #Billsmafia #Dolphins pic.twitter.com/00qvfkcRYB — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 26, 2022

The Bills still stand alone at the top of the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings at +500 to win the Super Bowl, but they really can’t afford many more significant injuries.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: +700

This Week: +800

The dynamic between Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy will be talked about a lot this week after their exchange at the end of the first half of a 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Patrick Mahomes vs Eric Bienemy. Wow.pic.twitter.com/QmTz8swPk7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2022

Let’s see how they respond against the Tampa Bay defence in Week 4.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: +1300

This Week: +850

The Eagles outscored the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders by a combined 48-15 over the past two weeks.

Don’t get to say this often—THIS IS PERFECT @JalenHurts @Eagles QB is on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1EpkzZuNNN — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 27, 2022

That’s even more impressive when you consider they didn’t score a single point in the second half of either game.

Only Allen and Lamar Jackson have shorter odds to win NFL regular season MVP than Jalen Hurts at FanDuel heading into Week 4.

Be The Calm In The Storm pic.twitter.com/MQj0WfNUuB — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) September 26, 2022

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: +700

This Week: +950

While the Bills defence has been devastated by injuries, the Tampa Bay offence has been an absolute mess, with Chris Godwin and Julio Jones both sidelined.

The good news for Brady is that he will get Mike Evans back this week.

The bad news is that he will likely still be without some key contributors in a clash with another top-five Super Bowl contender in the Chiefs.

5. Green Bay Packers

Last Week: +1300

This Week: +1000

For the second year in a row, critics were quick to dismiss Green Bay following an ugly Week 1 loss.

The Packers have responded with back-to-back wins, and opened as a 9.5-point favourite for this week’s game against a New England Patriots’ side that won’t have Mac Jones available.

T-6. Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: +1800

This Week: +1400

Lamar Jackson is the first player in NFL history to record back-to-back games with at least 100 rushing yards and three touchdown passes.

Lamar Jackson bet on himself and currently leads the NFL in Passing TDs, and Passer Rating. Not bad for a running back. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 26, 2022

Now he will go head-to-head with Allen with the benefit of playing a Buffalo defence that is severely banged up.

The Ravens are getting 3.5 points as a home underdog for this week’s game against the Bills.

T-6. Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: +1500

This Week: +1400

It wasn’t pretty, but the Rams improved to 10-1 in 11 games against the Cardinals under Sean McVay with a 20-12 win on Sunday.

"Did @CooperKupp score today? It's Sunday — of course he did!"



🎙 Radio Call of the Game | Kupp's first career rushing TD pic.twitter.com/q0sKdonAZr — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 27, 2022

Next up, a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

8. Miami Dolphins

Last Week: +2300

This Week: +1600

After they grinded out a gutsy win over the AFC East rival Bills to improve to 3-0, the Dolphins will be right back at it against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

"I owe you, boy!"



Tyreek Hill learning that the Dolphins face Eli Apple and the Bengals on TNF this week is gold 🤣



(via @WPBF_Yianni) pic.twitter.com/7tr31Wo2sh — FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 26, 2022

Miami is the bigger riser on this week since Week 1, going from +4000 to +1600 to win the Super Bowl.

T-9. Denver Broncos

Last Week: +2200

This Week: +1900

Only one team has scored fewer points than Denver.

Still, the Broncos are 2-1 heading into a three-game stretch in which they’ll face the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Russell Wilson and the Denver offence can only get better from here, but there’s no guarantee that happens in Week 4.

T-9. San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: +1800

This Week: +1900

The 49ers looked great in a Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks, then looked terrible in a Sunday Night Football loss to the team they are tied with on this list.

An injury to their star left tackle won’t help.

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters that LT Trent Williams will be sidelined “some time” due to a high ankle sprain. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2022

Let’s see how they respond against the defending Super Bowl champions on Monday Night Football.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: +1500

This Week: +2100

No team has been hit harder by injuries to key players than the Chargers.

So to recap for #Chargers...



• QB: fractured rib cartilage

• All-Pro center: knee injury

• All-Pro LT likely to miss season with torn biceps

• No. 1 receiver has strained hamstring

• Top pass rusher has groin injury

• Top CB not responding as expected from ankle surgery — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 26, 2022

Still, it’s hard to imagine things getting much worse for them, and they have a golden opportunity to get back to .500 with a win over the Houston Texans as a 5.5-point road favourite in Week 4.

12. Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: +2100

This Week: +2100

Minnesota rallied with 14 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday.

Started the day for us.



Ended the day for us. @noexcuses_23 pic.twitter.com/5QA3RsIdfq — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 26, 2022

While it looked bad at the time, it seems like the Vikings might have dodged a bullet with some welcome news on the injury front regarding star running back Dalvin Cook.

13. Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: +2600

This Week: +2200

It’s hard to buy the Bengals move from +2600 to +2200 to win the Super Bowl after one win over the New York Jets.

Nothing like a nice cup of W with the morning paper ☕ pic.twitter.com/6dkLo6FRcJ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 26, 2022

Cincinnati still has some glaring issues on the offensive line and defence.

Let’s see how they fare versus Miami on Thursday night.

T-14. Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: +3700

This Week: +3400

The Colts dropped all the way from +2200 to +3700 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel, before a small bounce back following last week’s win over Kansas City.

Indianapolis is a three-point favourite for this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a chance to get back to .500.

T-14. Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: +4500

This Week: +3400

The Cowboys improved to 2-0 with Cooper Rush at quarterback with a win over the rival New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Made of steel? Ice water in his veins? Cooper Rush's 3rd career start showed more of his playmaking ability.#DALvsNYG | #DallasCowboys — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 27, 2022

It’s still early, but Dallas is going to be in pretty good shape if Rush can lead them to another win as a three-point favourite against the Washington Commanders this week.

16. Cleveland Browns

Last Week: +5500

This Week: +4400

The Browns averaged 4.5 yards per carry while rushing for 171 yards and a touchdown in a 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

first place mentality pic.twitter.com/6lr178jj8F — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 26, 2022

Jacoby Brissett has done exactly what has been asked of him, and a brutal collapse against the New York Jets in Week 2 is the only reason Cleveland isn’t 3-0 right now.

17. Tennessee Titans

Last Week: +4600

This Week: +6000

Derrick Henry rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown to give Tennessee its first win of the season in Week 3.

What happens in Nashvegas... pic.twitter.com/FTclggyNnM — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 25, 2022

Still, Ryan Tannehill and the passing game has failed to click, the defence has some obvious holes, and their odds to win it all actually lengthened at FanDuel following the win.

I’ll pass on investing in the Titans as a Super Bowl contender.

T-18. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: +9000

This Week: +5000

Jacksonville could be found at 180-1 to win the Super Bowl following a Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Trevor Lawrence has thrown for multiple TDs in consecutive games for the first time since he was at @ClemsonFB 🔥#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/vC929J0PtU — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) September 26, 2022

After back-to-back wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers by a combined 52 points, the Jaguars head to Philadelphia for a game I can’t wait to watch in Week 4.

19. New Orleans Saints

Last Week: +3700

This Week: +6500

The Saints have followed up a promising comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons with a couple of ugly losses to the Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

It won’t get any easier for New Orleans with the Vikings in town this week.

20. Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: +5000

This Week: +7000

Any good vibes Cardinals’ fans were feeling after a comeback win against the Raiders are out the window following another loss to the Rams.

no pressure, no diamonds.



regroup & ride together. pic.twitter.com/c7m1xLHkwB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 27, 2022

Arizona is a +108 money line underdog for a Week 4 showdown in Carolina.

21. Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: +4600

This Week: +7500

No team has fallen harder in the FanDuel Power Rankings than the Raiders, which have gone from +4000 to +7500 to win the Super Bowl since Week 1.

T-22. New England Patriots

Last Week: +5000

This Week: +10000

The Patriots lost to Baltimore on Sunday.

More importantly, they lost their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Brian Hoyer will start for New England as a 9.5-point underdog against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

T-22. Carolina Panthers

Last Week: +24000

This Week: +10000

Sunday’s win over the Saints snapped a string of nine straight losses both outright and against the spread.

T-22. Detroit Lions

Last Week: +10000

This Week: +10000

The losses of D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown really hurt a Detroit offence that was humming until the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to Minnesota.

Still, even with the injuries the Lions have a chance to get back to .500 with a win over the Seahawks at home this week.

25. New York Giants

Last Week: +6000

This Week: +11000

Daniel Jones fell to 0-9 all-time in NFL prime time games with a loss to the rival Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

T-26. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: +8500

This Week: +13000

The Steelers’ offence is an absolute mess right now and the defence isn’t anywhere near what it was when T.J. Watt was healthy and wreaking the Bengals’ offence in a Week 1 win.

T-26. Washington Commanders

Last Week: +8500

This Week: +13000

Carson Wentz might have put together the worst “revenge” game in NFL history in last week’s loss to the Eagles.

28. Chicago Bears

Last Week: +19000

This Week: +20000

Justin Fields completed exactly eight passes in a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans.

He threw exactly eight completions in a 19-10 win over the 49ers in Week 1.

How many completions will he need to lead the Bears to an upset win over the Giants in Week 4?

29. New York Jets

Last Week: +18000

This Week: +22000

Rookie first round pick receiver Garrett Wilson looks like he has the potential to be a legitimate star in this league.

I’m looking forward to seeing what the Jets’ offence looks like once Zach Wilson is back at quarterback.

30. Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: +55000

This Week: +22000

The Falcons picked up their first win of the season against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

Despite the 1-2 start, Atlanta’s over/under is currently set at 5.5 and it’s juiced to the over at -130 at FanDuel.

T-31. Houston Texans

Last Week: +41000

This Week: +55000

A late interception by Davis Mills cost Houston a chance to pick up a win in Chicago on Sunday.

Houston and Las Vegas are the only teams without a win this season.

T-31. Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: +39000

This Week: +55000

Only the Texans have a lower in-season over/under on their regular season win total than Seattle at 4.5.

Anybody who bet the over on the Seahawks’ win total will be cheering hard for a win in Detroit in Week 4.