FanDuel NFL Power Rankings: Jaguars Continue To Climb The Ladder
Parity has been a major theme over the first three weeks of the NFL season. 18 of the first 48 games have been decided by three points or fewer. Per ESPN Stats & Info, that’s the most through three weeks in NFL history.
28 of the 32 teams have exactly one or two wins entering Week 4.
That is also the most in NFL history entering Week 4.
Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady all lost in Week 3.
While the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs remain entrenched atop the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced by another NFC contender that is 3-0 to start the season.
Here are the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings entering Week 4.
1. Buffalo Bills
Last Week: +450
This Week: +500
The Bills ran 90 plays compared to 39 for the Dolphins, and outgained them 497-212 in total yards.
While Buffalo ultimately lost the game 21-19, the bigger concern is that injuries are piling up on both sides of the football, and Josh Allen needed X-rays on his throwing hand after the game.
The Bills still stand alone at the top of the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings at +500 to win the Super Bowl, but they really can’t afford many more significant injuries.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: +700
This Week: +800
The dynamic between Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy will be talked about a lot this week after their exchange at the end of the first half of a 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Let’s see how they respond against the Tampa Bay defence in Week 4.
3. Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week: +1300
This Week: +850
The Eagles outscored the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders by a combined 48-15 over the past two weeks.
That’s even more impressive when you consider they didn’t score a single point in the second half of either game.
Only Allen and Lamar Jackson have shorter odds to win NFL regular season MVP than Jalen Hurts at FanDuel heading into Week 4.
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: +700
This Week: +950
While the Bills defence has been devastated by injuries, the Tampa Bay offence has been an absolute mess, with Chris Godwin and Julio Jones both sidelined.
The good news for Brady is that he will get Mike Evans back this week.
The bad news is that he will likely still be without some key contributors in a clash with another top-five Super Bowl contender in the Chiefs.
5. Green Bay Packers
Last Week: +1300
This Week: +1000
For the second year in a row, critics were quick to dismiss Green Bay following an ugly Week 1 loss.
The Packers have responded with back-to-back wins, and opened as a 9.5-point favourite for this week’s game against a New England Patriots’ side that won’t have Mac Jones available.
T-6. Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: +1800
This Week: +1400
Lamar Jackson is the first player in NFL history to record back-to-back games with at least 100 rushing yards and three touchdown passes.
Now he will go head-to-head with Allen with the benefit of playing a Buffalo defence that is severely banged up.
The Ravens are getting 3.5 points as a home underdog for this week’s game against the Bills.
T-6. Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: +1500
This Week: +1400
It wasn’t pretty, but the Rams improved to 10-1 in 11 games against the Cardinals under Sean McVay with a 20-12 win on Sunday.
Next up, a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
8. Miami Dolphins
Last Week: +2300
This Week: +1600
After they grinded out a gutsy win over the AFC East rival Bills to improve to 3-0, the Dolphins will be right back at it against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.
Miami is the bigger riser on this week since Week 1, going from +4000 to +1600 to win the Super Bowl.
T-9. Denver Broncos
Last Week: +2200
This Week: +1900
Only one team has scored fewer points than Denver.
Still, the Broncos are 2-1 heading into a three-game stretch in which they’ll face the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Russell Wilson and the Denver offence can only get better from here, but there’s no guarantee that happens in Week 4.
T-9. San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: +1800
This Week: +1900
The 49ers looked great in a Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks, then looked terrible in a Sunday Night Football loss to the team they are tied with on this list.
An injury to their star left tackle won’t help.
Let’s see how they respond against the defending Super Bowl champions on Monday Night Football.
11. Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week: +1500
This Week: +2100
No team has been hit harder by injuries to key players than the Chargers.
Still, it’s hard to imagine things getting much worse for them, and they have a golden opportunity to get back to .500 with a win over the Houston Texans as a 5.5-point road favourite in Week 4.
12. Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: +2100
This Week: +2100
Minnesota rallied with 14 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday.
While it looked bad at the time, it seems like the Vikings might have dodged a bullet with some welcome news on the injury front regarding star running back Dalvin Cook.
13. Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: +2600
This Week: +2200
It’s hard to buy the Bengals move from +2600 to +2200 to win the Super Bowl after one win over the New York Jets.
Cincinnati still has some glaring issues on the offensive line and defence.
Let’s see how they fare versus Miami on Thursday night.
T-14. Indianapolis Colts
Last Week: +3700
This Week: +3400
The Colts dropped all the way from +2200 to +3700 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel, before a small bounce back following last week’s win over Kansas City.
Indianapolis is a three-point favourite for this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a chance to get back to .500.
T-14. Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: +4500
This Week: +3400
The Cowboys improved to 2-0 with Cooper Rush at quarterback with a win over the rival New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
It’s still early, but Dallas is going to be in pretty good shape if Rush can lead them to another win as a three-point favourite against the Washington Commanders this week.
16. Cleveland Browns
Last Week: +5500
This Week: +4400
The Browns averaged 4.5 yards per carry while rushing for 171 yards and a touchdown in a 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jacoby Brissett has done exactly what has been asked of him, and a brutal collapse against the New York Jets in Week 2 is the only reason Cleveland isn’t 3-0 right now.
17. Tennessee Titans
Last Week: +4600
This Week: +6000
Derrick Henry rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown to give Tennessee its first win of the season in Week 3.
Still, Ryan Tannehill and the passing game has failed to click, the defence has some obvious holes, and their odds to win it all actually lengthened at FanDuel following the win.
I’ll pass on investing in the Titans as a Super Bowl contender.
T-18. Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: +9000
This Week: +5000
Jacksonville could be found at 180-1 to win the Super Bowl following a Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders.
After back-to-back wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers by a combined 52 points, the Jaguars head to Philadelphia for a game I can’t wait to watch in Week 4.
19. New Orleans Saints
Last Week: +3700
This Week: +6500
The Saints have followed up a promising comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons with a couple of ugly losses to the Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.
It won’t get any easier for New Orleans with the Vikings in town this week.
20. Arizona Cardinals
Last Week: +5000
This Week: +7000
Any good vibes Cardinals’ fans were feeling after a comeback win against the Raiders are out the window following another loss to the Rams.
Arizona is a +108 money line underdog for a Week 4 showdown in Carolina.
21. Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: +4600
This Week: +7500
No team has fallen harder in the FanDuel Power Rankings than the Raiders, which have gone from +4000 to +7500 to win the Super Bowl since Week 1.
T-22. New England Patriots
Last Week: +5000
This Week: +10000
The Patriots lost to Baltimore on Sunday.
More importantly, they lost their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.
Brian Hoyer will start for New England as a 9.5-point underdog against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.
T-22. Carolina Panthers
Last Week: +24000
This Week: +10000
Sunday’s win over the Saints snapped a string of nine straight losses both outright and against the spread.
T-22. Detroit Lions
Last Week: +10000
This Week: +10000
The losses of D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown really hurt a Detroit offence that was humming until the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to Minnesota.
Still, even with the injuries the Lions have a chance to get back to .500 with a win over the Seahawks at home this week.
25. New York Giants
Last Week: +6000
This Week: +11000
Daniel Jones fell to 0-9 all-time in NFL prime time games with a loss to the rival Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
T-26. Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: +8500
This Week: +13000
The Steelers’ offence is an absolute mess right now and the defence isn’t anywhere near what it was when T.J. Watt was healthy and wreaking the Bengals’ offence in a Week 1 win.
T-26. Washington Commanders
Last Week: +8500
This Week: +13000
Carson Wentz might have put together the worst “revenge” game in NFL history in last week’s loss to the Eagles.
28. Chicago Bears
Last Week: +19000
This Week: +20000
Justin Fields completed exactly eight passes in a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans.
He threw exactly eight completions in a 19-10 win over the 49ers in Week 1.
How many completions will he need to lead the Bears to an upset win over the Giants in Week 4?
29. New York Jets
Last Week: +18000
This Week: +22000
Rookie first round pick receiver Garrett Wilson looks like he has the potential to be a legitimate star in this league.
I’m looking forward to seeing what the Jets’ offence looks like once Zach Wilson is back at quarterback.
30. Atlanta Falcons
Last Week: +55000
This Week: +22000
The Falcons picked up their first win of the season against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.
Despite the 1-2 start, Atlanta’s over/under is currently set at 5.5 and it’s juiced to the over at -130 at FanDuel.
T-31. Houston Texans
Last Week: +41000
This Week: +55000
A late interception by Davis Mills cost Houston a chance to pick up a win in Chicago on Sunday.
Houston and Las Vegas are the only teams without a win this season.
T-31. Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: +39000
This Week: +55000
Only the Texans have a lower in-season over/under on their regular season win total than Seattle at 4.5.
Anybody who bet the over on the Seahawks’ win total will be cheering hard for a win in Detroit in Week 4.