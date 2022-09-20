56m ago
FanDuel NFL Power Rankings: Tua Has Dolphins On The Rise
Welcome to Week 3 in the NFL. If it’s going to be anything like Week 2, then buckle up. The Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets all pulled off double-digit comeback wins on Sunday.
The Jets had the longest live odds of any team that came back to win, as they could be found as long as +3500 on the money line at FanDuel down 13 points with less than two minutes to go in regulation.
While the Dolphins, Cardinals and Jets pulled off impressive comeback wins, it’s the teams that were on the losing end of those results that dropped in the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings as the Super Bowl odds for the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns all dipped.
Here are the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings for Week 3.
1. Buffalo Bills
Last Week: +500
This Week: +450
After beating up on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10 in Week 1, Buffalo rolled to a 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in their home opener on Monday Night Football.
Woah. 🤯#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/7QNIC2oxrv— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 20, 2022
After they outscored their first two opponents a combined 72-17, the Bills head south for an AFC East showdown with the Miami Dolphins, with the winner set to move into sole possession of first place in the division at 3-0.
T-2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: +750
This Week: +700
Tom Brady was without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones when he led the Buccaneers to a 20-10 win over the rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
🅱🅿! pic.twitter.com/9jNF8KXzbR— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 19, 2022
It’s scary to think about how good this team has the potential to be again with a healthy wide receiver core and the return of starting left tackle Donovan Smith.
T-2. Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: +750
This Week: +700
Patrick Mahomes owns the best passer rating in the NFL through two weeks after completing 73 per cent of his pass attempts for 595 yards and two touchdowns in back-to-back wins.
Left 'em on red. pic.twitter.com/45T8s9R4Si— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 20, 2022
The schedule won’t get much easier for Kansas City though with games against the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills coming up over the next four weeks.
T-4. Green Bay Packers
Last Week: +1300
This Week: +1300
Packers -9.5 cashed as my FanDuel Best Bet for Week 2 with a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears.
Your weekly ridiculous Aaron Rodgers throw. #Packers pic.twitter.com/yaHU4W3U5J— Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) September 19, 2022
Next up, Aaron Rodgers versus Tom Brady in one of the marquee match-ups on the board for Sunday’s NFL slate.
Tampa Bay was -3.5 on the lookahead line, but is down to just -1.5 versus Green Bay at FanDuel.
T-4. Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week: +2000
This Week: +1300
The Eagles offence has looked unstoppable at times with a combined 62 points in wins over the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
COME ON BABY, HURTS IS SO GOOD! 🦅— TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 20, 2022
The Eagles quarterback now has the third shortest odds to win the MVP on @FanDuelCanada. 📈
Only Josh Allen [+340] and Patrick Mahomes [+460] have shorter odds. 👀 pic.twitter.com/CNq2YA6W8k
Philadelphia is -6.5 for its Week 3 showdown with the Washington Commanders.
It will be interesting to see where FanDuel ends up with that game as I wouldn’t be surprised if we see -7.
T-6. Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week: +1300
This Week: +1500
A tough loss to Kansas City combined with an injury to Justin Herbert led to a small bump as the Chargers went from +1300 to +1500 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.
This Justin Herbert throw is insane. ⚡️— NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2022
(h/t @ConnorJRogers) pic.twitter.com/jPQbaIU84f
T-6. Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: +1400
This Week: +1500
The Rams were cruising to a lopsided bounce back win over the Atlanta Falcons before getting outscored 17-0 in the final 8:14 to make that game a bigger sweat than most anticipated.
We don't even know what else to say about @CooperKupp at this point.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 18, 2022
📺 @NFLonFOX | 📲 https://t.co/4beUdm4vkg pic.twitter.com/YHz4NnP2h7
Sure, they got the win.
However, LA’s Super Bowl odds at FanDuel lengthened for the second consecutive week.
T-8. Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: +1600
This Week: +1800
While the Rams managed to hang on versus Atlanta, the Ravens couldn’t seal the deal against those peksy fins.
The Miami Dolphins could be found as +2200 money line live at FanDuel before outscoring Baltimore 28-3 in the fourth quarter en route to a 42-38 victory.
The Ravens are 3-point favorites for Sunday's game at the Patriots, per @CaesarsSports.— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 20, 2022
The Ravens have struggled in Foxborough, winning two of 10 games there. The Ravens have never won there in the regular season (0-6).
Let’s see how Baltimore responds this week as a three-point favourite on the road against the New England Patriots.
T-8. San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: +2200
This Week: +1800
There aren’t many teams in the NFL that you will ever find with shorter Super Bowl odds than the week before after losing their starting quarterback.
The plan for the 49ers has completely shifted with Trey Lance's injury.— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 19, 2022
"[Trey Lance] learning on the job was going to be easier for him this year in their championship window. Jimmy Garoppolo just went out there and looked like Jimmy Garoppolo." —@RGIII pic.twitter.com/j6X6BYnUg4
However, Jimmy Garoppolo still gives San Francisco its best chance to win now, and he did exactly that after taking over for an injured Trey Lance in Sunday’s 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
10. Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: +2400
This Week: +2100
The Vikings entered Week 1 at +4000 to win the Super Bowl.
Darius Slay vs Justin Jefferson tonight:— PFF (@PFF) September 20, 2022
🔒 6 targets
🔒 1 catch allowed
🔒 2 INTs
🔒 0.0 passer rating allowed pic.twitter.com/fINrs3rQ48
Even after a lopsided loss in Philadelphia on Monday Night Football, their odds shortened.
Let’s see how the Vikings respond as a 5.5-point favourite against the NFC North rival Detroit Lions in Week 3.
11. Denver Broncos
Last Week: +2200
This Week: +2200
A close win over the Houston Texans was a better result for Denver than a Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but it wasn’t enough to move their odds to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.
12. Miami Dolphins
Last Week: +2800
This Week: +2300
There’s no quit in the Dolphins and they showed it by outscoring the Ravens 28-3 in the fourth quarter of a 42-38 win in Baltimore on Sunday.
Most passing yards in the NFL this season:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 20, 2022
1. Tua Tagovailoa: 739
2. Carson Wentz: 650
3. Joe Flacco: 616
Miami could be found as high as +2200 money line live at FanDuel during that comeback victory.
After they opened the season at +4000 to win the Super bowl, the Dolphins are down to +2300 to win it all as the biggest riser on the board for Week 3.
13. Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: +2600
This Week: +2600
A loss to the Dallas Cowboys was enough to upset a lot of people that bet on Cincinnati at FanDuel or picked them to win in survivor pools in Week 2.
However, it wasn’t enough to bump them any further down this list after a drop from +2200 to +2600 following a Week 1 loss.
Joe Burrow was sacked 51 times last season.— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 18, 2022
The Bengals overhauled their offensive line.
He is on pace to be sacked 111 times this season.@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/jzKmmhEL4v
The Bengals couldn’t possibly fall to 0-3 with a loss to the New York Jets in Week 3, right?
Cincinnati is currently a 4.5-point favourite for Sunday’s game at FanDuel.
T-14. Indianapolis Colts
Last Week: +2400
This Week: +3700
Indianapolis opened the regular season at +2200 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.
The Colts have dipped all the way to +3700 to win it all and have dropped from 11th to 14th on this list.
Next up, Indianapolis has a date with Mahomes and the Chiefs this Sunday.
T-14. New Orleans Saints
Last Week: +3200
This Week: +3700
After a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, New Orleans came crashing back down with a loss to the Buccaneers in Week 2.
There is no doubt the Saints offence has potential, but they’ve given up the second-most sacks in the NFL this season, and Jameis Winston needs more time to connect with some of his new weapons, including rookie Chris Olave.
Keep an eye out for a big game from Olave in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.
16. Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: +5000
This Week: +4500
No team fell further in the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings in Week 1 than Dallas, which went from +2000 to +5000 to win the Super Bowl.
Top-10 in ESPN's Total QBR after two weeks:— Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) September 20, 2022
1. Josh Allen, 87.1
2. Tua Tagovailoa, 85.7
3. Patrick Mahomes, 82.4
4. Lamar Jackson, 76.5
5. Trevor Lawrence, 73.1
6. Cooper Rush, 72.6
7. Jalen Hurts, 70.8
8. Justin Herbert, 70.6
9. Kyler Murray, 62.7
10. Geno Smith, 62.4
After an upset win over Cincinnati, the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys can move to 2-1 with a win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
17. Tennessee Titans
Last Week: +4600
This Week: +4600
Nobody was surprised when Tennessee lost in Buffalo on Monday night.
However, things are about to get a lot more interesting in Week 3 as the Titans host the Las Vegas Raiders, with the loser set to fall to 0-3.
T-18. Arizona Cardinals
Last Week: +4100
This Week: +5000
Will the Cardinals rally following an impressive comeback win in Las Vegas in Week 2?
The Rams are a 3.5-point favourite at FanDuel for Sunday’s NFC West clash in Arizona.
T-18. New England Patriots
Last Week: +6000
This Week: +5000
New England pulled out an important win in Pittsburgh to avoid an 0-2 start, but now they have to face a much tougher AFC North opponent in Week 3.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will be motivated following last week’s collapse versus the Dolphins.
I’m not convinced the Patriots have the talent to keep Baltimore from getting back in the win column.
20. Cleveland Browns
Last Week: +3000
This Week: +5500
After all of the excitement following a Week 1 win over Baker Mayfield and the Panthers, the Browns hit a wall with an absolutely disastrous fourth-quarter collapse against the Jets.
They won’t have much time to dwell on the loss though, as the Steelers come to town for Thursday Night Football.
Cleveland is currently a 4.5-point favourite at FanDuel.
T-21. Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: +4400
This Week: +6000
The Raiders invested heavily in Davante Adams and Chandler Jones in the offseason.
Adams had two catches for seven yards in last week’s loss to the Cardinals.
Jones is still looking for his first sack of the season.
T-21. New York Giants
Last Week: +7000
This Week: +6000
The New York Football Giants are 2-0 heading into a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
Aided by one of the more manageable schedules in the NFL, the Giants have the potential to surprise if they can stay healthy and continue to win close games.
T-23. Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: +5500
This Week: +8500
Pittsburgh was a trendy long shot pick to win the Super Bowl in the pre-season and was trending upward with a Week 1 win over Cincinnati.
That changed with a loss to the Patriots, and the Steelers are set to run into an absolute gauntlet with a stretch that includes games against the Browns, Jets, Bills, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Eagles before their bye week.
T-23. Washington Commanders
Last Week: +5000
This Week: +8500
It isn’t often that you hear about a team laying an egg in Detroit.
Now the Commanders will have to deal with the NFC East rival Eagles in Week 3.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: +18000
This Week: +9000
Trevor Lawrence went 25-of-30 for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-0 win over the Colts in Week 2.
Let’s see how he fares with back-to-back games against the Chargers and the Eagles over the next two weeks.
26. Detroit Lions
Last Week: +18000
This Week: +10000
The Lions offence has scored a combined 71 points in their first two games of the season.
Detroit might not win many games, but the offence is entertaining, and might be good enough to keep them in most games.
The Lions are 2-0 against the spread to start the season.
27. New York Jets
Last Week: +41000
This Week: +18000
The Jets could be found as high as +3500 live at FanDuel in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s comeback win over the Browns, which is actually longer than Cleveland’s odds to win the Super Bowl.
It isn’t anywhere near the Jets’ Super Bowl odds though, which came down from 410-to-1 to 180-to-1 after the win.
28. Chicago Bears
Last Week: +13000
This Week: +19000
After upsetting the 49ers in the rain in Week 1, the Bears faltered again versus Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
They’re currently a 2.5-point favourite at home versus the Texans in Week 3 at FanDuel.
29. Carolina Panthers
Last Week: +15000
This Week: +24000
The Baker Mayfield era begins with back-to-back losses to the Browns and Giants.
30. Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: +18000
This Week: +39000
The Geno Smith-led Seahawks are no longer undefeated.
31. Houston Texans
Last Week: +30000
This Week: +41000
The Texans are 0-2 straight up but 2-0 against the spread.
32. Atlanta Falcons
Last Week: +7000
This Week: +55000
The Falcons opened the season with back-to-back losses to the Saints and Rams by a combined five points.
Will they run out of gas as a short road underdog in Seattle on Sunday?