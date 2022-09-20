FanDuel NFL Power Rankings: Tua Has Dolphins On The Rise Welcome to Week 3 in the NFL. If it’s going to be anything like Week 2, then buckle up. The Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets all pulled off double-digit comeback wins on Sunday.

Why Stephen A. is more impressed with Hurts than Tua

Welcome to Week 3 in the NFL.

If it’s going to be anything like Week 2, then buckle up.

The Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets all pulled off double-digit comeback wins on Sunday.

The Jets had the longest live odds of any team that came back to win, as they could be found as long as +3500 on the money line at FanDuel down 13 points with less than two minutes to go in regulation.

While the Dolphins, Cardinals and Jets pulled off impressive comeback wins, it’s the teams that were on the losing end of those results that dropped in the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings as the Super Bowl odds for the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns all dipped.

Here are the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings for Week 3.

1. Buffalo Bills

Last Week: +500

This Week: +450

After beating up on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10 in Week 1, Buffalo rolled to a 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in their home opener on Monday Night Football.

After they outscored their first two opponents a combined 72-17, the Bills head south for an AFC East showdown with the Miami Dolphins, with the winner set to move into sole possession of first place in the division at 3-0.

T-2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: +750

This Week: +700

Tom Brady was without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones when he led the Buccaneers to a 20-10 win over the rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

It’s scary to think about how good this team has the potential to be again with a healthy wide receiver core and the return of starting left tackle Donovan Smith.

T-2. Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: +750

This Week: +700

Patrick Mahomes owns the best passer rating in the NFL through two weeks after completing 73 per cent of his pass attempts for 595 yards and two touchdowns in back-to-back wins.

Left 'em on red. pic.twitter.com/45T8s9R4Si — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 20, 2022

The schedule won’t get much easier for Kansas City though with games against the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills coming up over the next four weeks.

T-4. Green Bay Packers

Last Week: +1300

This Week: +1300

Packers -9.5 cashed as my FanDuel Best Bet for Week 2 with a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

Next up, Aaron Rodgers versus Tom Brady in one of the marquee match-ups on the board for Sunday’s NFL slate.

Tampa Bay was -3.5 on the lookahead line, but is down to just -1.5 versus Green Bay at FanDuel.

T-4. Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: +2000

This Week: +1300

The Eagles offence has looked unstoppable at times with a combined 62 points in wins over the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

COME ON BABY, HURTS IS SO GOOD! 🦅



The Eagles quarterback now has the third shortest odds to win the MVP on @FanDuelCanada. 📈



Only Josh Allen [+340] and Patrick Mahomes [+460] have shorter odds. 👀 pic.twitter.com/CNq2YA6W8k — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 20, 2022

Philadelphia is -6.5 for its Week 3 showdown with the Washington Commanders.

It will be interesting to see where FanDuel ends up with that game as I wouldn’t be surprised if we see -7.

T-6. Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: +1300

This Week: +1500

A tough loss to Kansas City combined with an injury to Justin Herbert led to a small bump as the Chargers went from +1300 to +1500 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

T-6. Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: +1400

This Week: +1500

The Rams were cruising to a lopsided bounce back win over the Atlanta Falcons before getting outscored 17-0 in the final 8:14 to make that game a bigger sweat than most anticipated.

Sure, they got the win.

However, LA’s Super Bowl odds at FanDuel lengthened for the second consecutive week.

T-8. Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: +1600

This Week: +1800

While the Rams managed to hang on versus Atlanta, the Ravens couldn’t seal the deal against those peksy fins.

The Miami Dolphins could be found as +2200 money line live at FanDuel before outscoring Baltimore 28-3 in the fourth quarter en route to a 42-38 victory.

The Ravens are 3-point favorites for Sunday's game at the Patriots, per @CaesarsSports.



The Ravens have struggled in Foxborough, winning two of 10 games there. The Ravens have never won there in the regular season (0-6). — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 20, 2022

Let’s see how Baltimore responds this week as a three-point favourite on the road against the New England Patriots.

T-8. San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: +2200

This Week: +1800

There aren’t many teams in the NFL that you will ever find with shorter Super Bowl odds than the week before after losing their starting quarterback.

The plan for the 49ers has completely shifted with Trey Lance's injury.



"[Trey Lance] learning on the job was going to be easier for him this year in their championship window. Jimmy Garoppolo just went out there and looked like Jimmy Garoppolo." —@RGIII pic.twitter.com/j6X6BYnUg4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 19, 2022

However, Jimmy Garoppolo still gives San Francisco its best chance to win now, and he did exactly that after taking over for an injured Trey Lance in Sunday’s 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

10. Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: +2400

This Week: +2100

The Vikings entered Week 1 at +4000 to win the Super Bowl.

Darius Slay vs Justin Jefferson tonight:



🔒 6 targets

🔒 1 catch allowed

🔒 2 INTs

🔒 0.0 passer rating allowed pic.twitter.com/fINrs3rQ48 — PFF (@PFF) September 20, 2022

Even after a lopsided loss in Philadelphia on Monday Night Football, their odds shortened.

Let’s see how the Vikings respond as a 5.5-point favourite against the NFC North rival Detroit Lions in Week 3.

11. Denver Broncos

Last Week: +2200

This Week: +2200

A close win over the Houston Texans was a better result for Denver than a Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but it wasn’t enough to move their odds to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

12. Miami Dolphins

Last Week: +2800

This Week: +2300

There’s no quit in the Dolphins and they showed it by outscoring the Ravens 28-3 in the fourth quarter of a 42-38 win in Baltimore on Sunday.

Most passing yards in the NFL this season:

1. Tua Tagovailoa: 739

2. Carson Wentz: 650

3. Joe Flacco: 616 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 20, 2022

Miami could be found as high as +2200 money line live at FanDuel during that comeback victory.

After they opened the season at +4000 to win the Super bowl, the Dolphins are down to +2300 to win it all as the biggest riser on the board for Week 3.

13. Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: +2600

This Week: +2600

A loss to the Dallas Cowboys was enough to upset a lot of people that bet on Cincinnati at FanDuel or picked them to win in survivor pools in Week 2.

However, it wasn’t enough to bump them any further down this list after a drop from +2200 to +2600 following a Week 1 loss.

Joe Burrow was sacked 51 times last season.



The Bengals overhauled their offensive line.



He is on pace to be sacked 111 times this season.@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/jzKmmhEL4v — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 18, 2022

The Bengals couldn’t possibly fall to 0-3 with a loss to the New York Jets in Week 3, right?

Cincinnati is currently a 4.5-point favourite for Sunday’s game at FanDuel.

T-14. Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: +2400

This Week: +3700

Indianapolis opened the regular season at +2200 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

The Colts have dipped all the way to +3700 to win it all and have dropped from 11th to 14th on this list.

Next up, Indianapolis has a date with Mahomes and the Chiefs this Sunday.

T-14. New Orleans Saints

Last Week: +3200

This Week: +3700

After a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, New Orleans came crashing back down with a loss to the Buccaneers in Week 2.

There is no doubt the Saints offence has potential, but they’ve given up the second-most sacks in the NFL this season, and Jameis Winston needs more time to connect with some of his new weapons, including rookie Chris Olave.

Keep an eye out for a big game from Olave in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.

16. Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: +5000

This Week: +4500

No team fell further in the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings in Week 1 than Dallas, which went from +2000 to +5000 to win the Super Bowl.

Top-10 in ESPN's Total QBR after two weeks:



1. Josh Allen, 87.1

2. Tua Tagovailoa, 85.7

3. Patrick Mahomes, 82.4

4. Lamar Jackson, 76.5

5. Trevor Lawrence, 73.1

6. Cooper Rush, 72.6

7. Jalen Hurts, 70.8

8. Justin Herbert, 70.6

9. Kyler Murray, 62.7

10. Geno Smith, 62.4 — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) September 20, 2022

After an upset win over Cincinnati, the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys can move to 2-1 with a win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

17. Tennessee Titans

Last Week: +4600

This Week: +4600

Nobody was surprised when Tennessee lost in Buffalo on Monday night.

However, things are about to get a lot more interesting in Week 3 as the Titans host the Las Vegas Raiders, with the loser set to fall to 0-3.

T-18. Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: +4100

This Week: +5000

Will the Cardinals rally following an impressive comeback win in Las Vegas in Week 2?

The Rams are a 3.5-point favourite at FanDuel for Sunday’s NFC West clash in Arizona.

T-18. New England Patriots

Last Week: +6000

This Week: +5000

New England pulled out an important win in Pittsburgh to avoid an 0-2 start, but now they have to face a much tougher AFC North opponent in Week 3.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will be motivated following last week’s collapse versus the Dolphins.

I’m not convinced the Patriots have the talent to keep Baltimore from getting back in the win column.

20. Cleveland Browns

Last Week: +3000

This Week: +5500

After all of the excitement following a Week 1 win over Baker Mayfield and the Panthers, the Browns hit a wall with an absolutely disastrous fourth-quarter collapse against the Jets.

They won’t have much time to dwell on the loss though, as the Steelers come to town for Thursday Night Football.

Cleveland is currently a 4.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

T-21. Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: +4400

This Week: +6000

The Raiders invested heavily in Davante Adams and Chandler Jones in the offseason.

Adams had two catches for seven yards in last week’s loss to the Cardinals.

Jones is still looking for his first sack of the season.

T-21. New York Giants

Last Week: +7000

This Week: +6000

The New York Football Giants are 2-0 heading into a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

The New York Football #Giants are 2-0, and Saquon Barkley is a big reason why 😤#TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/Ei1BP22O8G — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) September 20, 2022

Aided by one of the more manageable schedules in the NFL, the Giants have the potential to surprise if they can stay healthy and continue to win close games.

T-23. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: +5500

This Week: +8500

Pittsburgh was a trendy long shot pick to win the Super Bowl in the pre-season and was trending upward with a Week 1 win over Cincinnati.

That changed with a loss to the Patriots, and the Steelers are set to run into an absolute gauntlet with a stretch that includes games against the Browns, Jets, Bills, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Eagles before their bye week.

T-23. Washington Commanders

Last Week: +5000

This Week: +8500

It isn’t often that you hear about a team laying an egg in Detroit.

Now the Commanders will have to deal with the NFC East rival Eagles in Week 3.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: +18000

This Week: +9000

Trevor Lawrence went 25-of-30 for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-0 win over the Colts in Week 2.

Trevor Lawrence looks like he's sped up compared to everyone else pic.twitter.com/GrPi4WQwHZ — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 20, 2022

Let’s see how he fares with back-to-back games against the Chargers and the Eagles over the next two weeks.

26. Detroit Lions

Last Week: +18000

This Week: +10000

The Lions offence has scored a combined 71 points in their first two games of the season.

"From the seat of his pants to the end zone!"



There's nothing quite like a @DanMillerFox2 highlight.

Up next: #DETvsMIN | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/r0yM3921Px — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 20, 2022

Detroit might not win many games, but the offence is entertaining, and might be good enough to keep them in most games.

The Lions are 2-0 against the spread to start the season.

27. New York Jets

Last Week: +41000

This Week: +18000

The Jets could be found as high as +3500 live at FanDuel in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s comeback win over the Browns, which is actually longer than Cleveland’s odds to win the Super Bowl.

21 years and 2,229 games since a team won after being down by 13+ points with less than two minutes to go.



Then yesterday happened. pic.twitter.com/0IL5jKyzI2 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 19, 2022

It isn’t anywhere near the Jets’ Super Bowl odds though, which came down from 410-to-1 to 180-to-1 after the win.

28. Chicago Bears

Last Week: +13000

This Week: +19000

After upsetting the 49ers in the rain in Week 1, the Bears faltered again versus Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

They’re currently a 2.5-point favourite at home versus the Texans in Week 3 at FanDuel.

29. Carolina Panthers

Last Week: +15000

This Week: +24000

The Baker Mayfield era begins with back-to-back losses to the Browns and Giants.

30. Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: +18000

This Week: +39000

The Geno Smith-led Seahawks are no longer undefeated.

31. Houston Texans

Last Week: +30000

This Week: +41000

The Texans are 0-2 straight up but 2-0 against the spread.

32. Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: +7000

This Week: +55000

The Falcons opened the season with back-to-back losses to the Saints and Rams by a combined five points.

Will they run out of gas as a short road underdog in Seattle on Sunday?