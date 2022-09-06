The Buffalo Bills are kings of the AFC East.

Now they enter the 2022 NFL season with a much bigger goal in mind.

FanDuel has installed the Bills as the betting favourite to win the Super Bowl at +600.

Buffalo is one of two NFL teams with an over/under set at 11.5 regular season wins at FanDuel.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the other one.

While Tampa Bay’s win total is juiced to the under at under 11.5 -145, the Bills’ win total is juiced to the over at over 11.5 -135.

Buffalo enters the regular season at -230 to win the AFC East, +350 to win the AFC and +600 to win the Super Bowl.

Will the Bills live up to the lofty expectations laid out for them?

It won’t be much longer now before we get our first look at Josh Allen and company when they kick off the regular season against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

Let’s take a closer look at the FanDuel Power Rankings based on FanDuel’s updated Super Bowl winner odds.

1. Buffalo Bills +600

Josh Allen is the favourite to win NFL regular season MVP at +700 and the Bills are the favourite to finish with the best regular season record at +450.

FanDuel has Buffalo at -750 to make the playoffs – an 88.2 per cent implied probability.

The Bills are considered a lock to make the postseason, but finishing with the AFC’s best record, locking up a first-round bye and home-field advantage for the playoffs will help shape their path to contending for a Super Bowl.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750

Tom Brady is the third choice to win NFL regular season MVP at +800.

He just turned 45 in August.

But as he’s told us, the work is never finished…

Our work is unfinished. So let's get to it.



Narrated by @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/tn5gYjKi6j — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 5, 2022

Whether or not Brady can hold off father-time for one more season will likely determine whether the Buccaneers deserve to be so high on this list.

3. Kansas City Chiefs +1000

Remember when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020 that was supposed to launch a dynasty?

🗣 WE PLAY FOOTBALL THIS WEEK!! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/bSJn1Xt5pA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 5, 2022

Patrick Mahomes is no longer the MVP favourite and Kansas City isn’t the favourite to get out of the AFC.

Are Mahomes and the Chiefs being overlooked?

4. Los Angeles Rams +1100

It isn’t often that the defending Super Bowl champions open the season as a home underdog, but that will be the case when the Rams host the bills on Thursday night.

Jalen Ramsey believes his team can “be legendary”, and LA will get the chance to make a statement in Week 1.

The goal is simple: Be legendary. pic.twitter.com/HNilNcrRbO — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 6, 2022

Three NFC West teams have regular season win totals set at 8.5 or higher, with LA at the top of that list with an over/under of 10.5 wins.

5. Green Bay Packers +1200

It wasn’t that long ago that we were wondering if Aaron Rodgers would play be playing quarterback for the Packers in 2022.

Now, just look at that smile…

After leading them to 13 wins in three straight seasons, and earning back-to-back MVP’s, Rodgers will run it back with Green Bay once again among the top-five choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

6. Los Angeles Chargers +1400

I bet on Justin Herbert to win MVP at +1000 and to finish with the most passing yards at +700.

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, @peter_king

is picking #BillsMafia and #BoltUp to meet in the AFC Championship Game this season.#NFL pic.twitter.com/ULFeu7jOi1 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 6, 2022

The Chargers are my pick to win the Super Bowl at +1400.

7. San Francisco 49ers +1600

Just when we thought Jimmy G was out in San Francisco, they pulled him back in.

The Trey Lance era will kick off with a little uncertainty at the quarterback position, but the 49ers are still expected to be a Super Bowl contender.

San Francisco -6.5 at the Chicago Bears was the first bet I placed for Week 1.

8. Denver Broncos +1700

The Broncos went from +2200 to +1500 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel following their trade for Russell Wilson.

That number has ticked up since, but Denver remains one of three AFC West teams ranked among the top-eight choices to win it all this season.

Broncos Country, let’s ride.

T-9. Baltimore Ravens +2000

The Ravens were +1400 to win the Super Bowl at this time a year ago.

No contender was hit harder by injuries than Baltimore, which was 8-3 before dropping six straight games to miss the playoffs entirely.

"Lamar's been focused and locked in on that 100% from a football standpoint." pic.twitter.com/zR1NzcrU1i — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 5, 2022

Lamar Jackson might not have a new contract in hand, which means the 2019 NFL MVP enters this season with everything to play for.

The AFC has improved overall, but +2000 might be the best price we get for the Ravens to win the Super Bowl this season.

T-9. Philadelphia Eagles +2000

While the Eagles and Cowboys are both +2000 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel right now, Philadelphia is now the favourite to win the NFC East at +130.

The Eagles are one of the most complete teams in the NFL.

Can Jalen Hurts lead them to a Super Bowl?

Jalen Hurts on being named a captain for 2nd straight year by his teammates



“I just want those guys to know, I’m going to give them everything I’ve got. Every game. Every play. Every ounce of studying. Every ounce of preparation. Every ounce of accountability” pic.twitter.com/nK1RemSPJ4 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 2, 2022

Philadelphia and Dallas are both +1000 to win the NFC.

T-9. Dallas Cowboys +2000

The Cowboys opened at +115 as the favourite to win the NFC East at FanDuel back in May.

They’re down to +155 as the second choice to win their division entering Week 1.

I bet on Dallas to finish with under 10.5 wins at FanDuel.

The Cowboys are currently +180 to miss the playoffs.

T-12. Cincinnati Bengals +2200

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are +1200 to repeat as AFC champions.

A year ago at this time, Cincinnati was +12000 to win the Super Bowl.

Last year’s remarkable run wasn’t enough for FanDuel to make the Bengals a top-10 choice to win it all this season.

Will they run it back as a legitimate contender in the AFC?

T-12. Indianapolis Colts +2200

The Colts hope the move from Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan can be the difference between missing the playoffs last season and contending for a Super Bowl this season.

The first AFC South team highlighted on this list comes in outside of the top-10 choices to win it all.

T-14. Arizona Cardinals +3000

The Cardinals touch down as the third NFC West team featured among the top-14 choices to win the Super Bowl this season behind the Rams and 49ers.

Bunch of DAWGS 😤 pic.twitter.com/shyN03e8NP — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 6, 2022

Arizona is +370 to win its division at FanDuel.

The Best Of The Rest

This is the time of year when everybody asks about a potential long shot pick to win the Super Bowl.

I’ve sticking with my bet on the Chargers to win it all, but it wouldn’t surprise me if we saw some moves for a couple of teams listed at +4000 to win it all at FanDuel.

"I know with any rivalry game, it comes down, a lot of times, to the little things." - Head Coach Kevin O'Connell on #GBvsMIN pic.twitter.com/L5JTrAtwlU — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 5, 2022

The Vikings are +240 to win the NFC North and -138 to make the playoffs.

Minnesota opens the season against the Packers, Eagles, Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints.

T-14. Cleveland Browns +3000

16. Tennessee Titans +3500

T-17. Las Vegas Raiders +4000

T-17. Miami Dolphins +4000

T-17. Minnesota Vikings +4000

T-17. New England Patriots +4000

T-17. New Orleans Saints +4000

22. Pittsburgh Steelers +7000

T-23. New York Giants +8500

T-23. Washington Commanders +8500

Meanwhile, the Saints are +300 to win the NFC South and +118 to make the playoffs at FanDuel right now.

Tyrann Mathieu on the #Saints-Falcons rivalry:



"I know everybody in New Orleans that I know is going to the game."#NOvsATL pic.twitter.com/WDCHpnqy9U — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 5, 2022

New Orleans opens against the Atlanta Falcons, Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and then the Vikings.

If the Saints start 3-1 or better, we will see a significant adjustment to their odds at FanDuel.

The Longshots

We already highlighted that the Bengals were +12000 to win the Super Bowl at this time last year.

We also know that they didn’t beat the Rams.

Updated: Notable NFL futures bets I've posted here this off-season:



Bears under 6.5 wins -140

Bears under 5.5 wins +180

Bears worst record +1100

Cowboys under 10.5 wins -130

Jefferson Offensive Player of the Year +2000

Herbert most passing yards +700#GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge https://t.co/QnY9dBoAOc — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) September 2, 2022

I wouldn’t bet on any of these teams to win the Super Bowl, but it’s probably a good time to mention I have FanDuel futures plays in pocket on the Bears to go under 6.5 wins and to go under 5.5 wins this season.

T-25. Carolina Panthers +10000

T-25. Detroit Lions +10000

T-27. Chicago Bears +12000

T-27. Jacksonville Jaguars +12000

T-29. New York Jets +15000

T-29. Seattle Seahawks +15000

31. Atlanta Falcons +25000

32. Houston Texans +30000