Fantasy Baseball Advice: It might be time to punt on closers

Hi, Kara Wagland here.

Yes, I usually host SportsCentre and for the most part I only talk about my fantasy teams on Twitter where people constantly remind me that nobody cares about my fantasy teams.

However, as it turns out, I found a place where some people actually do!

The TSN Edge.

And with Opening Day right around the corner, I thought I would try to be of some help for our fantasy baseball audience.

So, this strategy likely isn’t for everyone.

Before I start, I should probably mention that I have successfully won a number of fantasy baseball leagues with this approach.

I also have to warn you that those were head-to-head leagues – I’m not entirely sure this strategy would work nearly as well in roto leagues.

So, here it is….

I completely punt on the ‘save’ category.

That’s right, I don’t even bother drafting a closer.

Not one.

Instead, I use my two designated RP slots for relief pitchers that are likely to make frequent starts and therefore have the SP/RP dual eligibility.

If you look at the numbers and the way the game has evolved analytically, it just makes good sense to give up on saves.

Think about how the closer role in baseball has changed over the last few years.

These are no longer the days where a Mo Rivera-type closer would thrive.

More and more, teams trust the analytics to tell them when to bring in pitchers and how to use those arms.

We’re seeing more and more “openers” instead of “starters,” as well as high-leverage arms brought in for high-leverage situations rather than the classic one-inning appearance in the ninth to close out the game and get the save.

Think about how Andrew Miller’s role changed from his time as a closer with the New York Yankees in a VERY good 2015 season when he had a career-high 36 saves with a 2.04 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP, to the very next season when he was traded to Cleveland.

With Cody Allen already in place as the closer, Terry Francona utilized Miller in different ways.

Miller was used in games not according to inning, but more often for high-leverage situations.

In that 2016 season, Miller finished with only three saves but had a bigger impact in a non-traditional role, posting an ERA of 1.55 and a WHIP of 0.55.

Thus began the end of the traditional closer.

This shift in roles has made it more and more difficult every year to run up a category like “saves.”

Sure, there’s always going to be a handful of guys who still excel in that role.

However, considering the frequency of injuries to pitchers who throw hard heat as closers tend to do – and this is especially true in deeper leagues – it becomes very difficult to have one of these unicorns on your roster.

Instead, I’m offering an alternative: focus on running up the rest of the pitching categories by trotting out as many starters as possible each week in your head-to-head matchup.

Yes, there are weeks where your ERA may take a hit if you have a number of guys who have bad outings (you do still have to be selective in who you carry on your roster).

Still, it could give you an edge overall.

The more starting pitchers you have in your lineup, the more strikeouts, wins and quality starts you are likely to get.

Sure, you will never win the ‘save’ category.

However, you will give yourself a better shot at winning just about every other pitching category on a weekly basis.

And that will help give you an edge when it comes to competing for a fantasy baseball championship.