Depending on your league settings, you’re either entering the last week of the regular season, or your fantasy playoffs are set to begin.

Either way, it’s a crucial time of year for fantasy managers.

As important as this week is, it’s also somewhat unique.

First off, it’s jam-packed with a whopping 55 games across the board, matching the season-high.

It’s a very evenly balanced schedule as well.

There are between five and nine games each day this week, meaning our rosters should have openings on any given day.

When it comes to streaming targets, 14 teams will play four times in Week 23, giving us plenty of options when it comes to streaming targets.

On the flip side, just two teams play twice; the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals.

Adjust your rosters as needed.

Let’s look at the best schedules to target for Week 23.

New York Islanders

New York once again has a four-game week - its fourth straight – and the match-ups are extremely favourable.

They’ll begin with a home-and-home against the Columbus Blue Jackets and finish the week against the New Jersey Devils, with a tougher matchup against the Rangers on Friday.

This season, the Jackets are giving up the third-most goals per game, while the Devils are giving up the fourth-most.

We should see some high-scoring games.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers should feast off their competition this week.

They get the Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres.

All four teams are in the top 10 in goals allowed per game, and only the Devils have a penalty kill above 80 per cent.

Florida is the highest-scoring team, so naturally, their players are popular in fantasy, but we can still find some value down the lineup.

Top Streamer and Waiver Wire Adds

C, W: Carter Verhaeghe, Florida Panthers (54 per cent rostered)

Carter Verhaeghe has been struggling of late, which means he could be available in your league. He’s currently only rostered in about half of ESPN leagues despite playing on a line with Aleksander Barkov and the newly acquired Claude Giroux the last three games. This line should have a big week, and you’ll want a part of it. Verhaeghe has 21 goals and 48 points in 64 games this season despite just two points in his last seven games. Look for a bounce-back week.

W: Mason Marchment, Florida Panthers (18 per cent rostered, down 3 per cent)

There’s a chance Mason Marchment was dropped in your league after producing just two points in his last eight games, making him a great streaming target for the favourable week ahead. Just two weeks ago, he was at the tail end of a ridiculous 14-game stretch when he put up 11 goals and 23 points. Marchment has been playing alongside fantasy stud Sam Reinhart and sees time on the second power play unit. We could see a few big games from Marchment, who’s widely available across fantasy leagues.

C, W: Brock Nelson, New York Islanders (77 per cent rostered, up 4 per cent)

The window to add Brock Nelson has closed for most managers, but he’s still out there in close to a quarter of ESPN leagues, with that percentage varying across other fantasy platforms. Nelson has been one of the hottest players in the league of late, with 12 goals and 17 points over his last 11 games. He’s now 15th in the league with 31 goals - already a career-high. The Islanders play another four-game week and have great matchups. Nelson should be owned everywhere at this point.

W: Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado Avalanche (34 per cent rostered, up 6 per cent)

Gabriel Landeskog went down with a knee injury on March 10th, opening a spot on the top line for Nichushkin. He’s spent the last seven games alongside Nathan Mackinnon and Mikko Rantanen and has three goals and six points to show for it. Even more important is his promotion to the top power play unit. The Avs are fifth in the league with the man advantage, clicking at a 25 per cent rate.

C, W: Charlie Coyle, Boston Bruins (9 per cent rostered, up 1 per cent)

The Bruins played just three times this week, but their matchups are juicy. They face Toronto on Tuesday. The Leafs are giving up the fifth-most goals per game over the past month. They then get the Devils and Blue Jackets to close out the week. Charlie Coyle has been productive of late with 18 points over his last 20 games. He’s centering a line with Craig Smith, who’s been equally as hot. Coyle is also averaging over 19 minutes during the previous five games. He’s available in over 90 per cent of leagues.