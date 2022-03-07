The busy finish to the NHL’s regular season continues in Week 20 with 55 games scheduled, matching the highest number of games we’ve seen in a week this season.

For just the fourth time this year, a team will play five times in a week. That team is the Calgary Flames, making them an obvious streaming target for Week 20.

An additional 14 teams will play four times, while just two teams play twice – the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks – and should be avoided for streaming purposes.

If you’re looking to take advantage of the NHL’s off nights, there are just three this week. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday will feature five games or less, while the other four days are all in the double digits, including the busiest Sunday of the season with 10 games.

Let’s look at the best schedules for Week 20.

Calgary Flames

As mentioned, due to a rescheduled game against the Oilers on Monday - Calgary will get the rare five-game week.

They have some tough opponents, but the Flames are scoring the sixth most goals per game this season, and they still have a juicy matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. The Wings are giving up 4.56 goals per game over the last month, the most in the league by a wide margin.

Tyler Toffoli has been great since joining the Flames with five goals and three assists in nine games. He’s rostered in just 34 per cent of ESPN leagues.

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets are the only two teams to play two of their four games on off nights, making them more attractive for streaming purposes.

The Islanders’ schedule looks better on paper with three opponents in the bottom half of the league in goals allowed per game.

Noah Dobson is coming off another solid week. He’s now up to 14 points in his last 18 games. His roster percentage continues to rise, but he’s still available in close to 40 per cent of leagues.

Top streamers, waiver wire adds:

W: Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames (12 per cent rostered, up 2 per cent)

Blake Coleman is having a very productive first season with the Flames, especially since the start of the New Year. In just 25 games in 2022, Coleman has eight goals and 11 assists, a 62-point pace. He’s shooting a ton, recording over three shots per game. His shooting percentage over the course of the season is lower than his career average as well, which indicates he could be getting a bit unlucky despite the healthy production. Coleman contributes to other categories as well, ranking 35th in the league among forwards with 113 hits. He should be rostered in more than 12 per cent of leagues during Calgary’s five-game week.

C/W: Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (6 per cent rostered)

Sticking with the Flames, Mikael Backlund has been playing alongside Coleman and Andrew Mangiapane on the second line. He’s been hot of late with 11 points in his past 12 games. He won’t give you much in goals – getting most of his production from assists - but he contributes faceoff wins and isn’t a zero in hits. He’s getting solid ice time on one of the league’s best offences and is worth a look during the Flames’ busy schedule.

W: Kyle Palmieri, New York Islanders (14 per cent rostered)

Kyle Palmieri is having a rough season with the Islanders, but he’s been solid of late. The veteran forward has six goals over his past 10 games, playing on the top line alongside Jean-Gabriel Pageau with Mathew Barzal sidelined. Palmieri is no stranger to hot streaks like this. He was an elite goal scorer between 2015-2020 recording 172 goals in 363 games, a 38-goal pace over a full 82 games. Since joining the Islanders though, his shooting percentage has fallen to just 7.7 per cent compared to his 12.8 per cent average with the Devils. It could be bad luck, it could be a lack of quality scoring chances, but the talent is there. He’s worth a shot with New York’s favourable four-game week.

C, W: Nick Schmaltz, Arizona Coyotes (6 per cent rostered, up 2 per cent)

Nick Schmaltz was going to make this list even before his historic seven-point game on Saturday. He was red-hot prior to the weekend, with 11 goals and 19 points in 18 games. Add in Saturday’s seven-point performance and those numbers climb to a ridiculous 26 points in his last 19 games. Schmaltz has seen a rise in ice time over the past six games as well, deservedly so. Since Feb. 20 he’s been centering the top power-play unit and is averaging just over 20 minutes of total ice time per game over that span. He was averaging just 16 minutes per game prior to that. Obviously, some regression is coming. He has a ridiculously high 21.2 per cent shooting percentage this season compared to his career average of 13.5 per cent, but with how hot he’s been, he can afford some regression and still provide great value. He should be rostered in more than 6 per cent of leagues.