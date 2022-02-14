After a lengthy 14-day scoring period that spanned through the NHL All-Star break, we’re back to a more traditional fantasy period for Week 17 with 47 games scheduled over the next seven days.

Like the past two weeks, the schedule is heavily unbalanced due to the COVID-19 makeup games, with teams playing between one and five games – a massive discrepancy.

The Edmonton Oilers will be the busiest team in Week 17 with five games scheduled. They’ll begin and end the week with a back-to-back, with a game in the middle on Thursday. They’ll be the obvious top streaming target.

Unfortunately, the New Jersey Devils and Tampa Bay Lightning will play just once this week, in a game against one another on Tuesday. We should move on from any fringe players by Wednesday.

With 10 teams playing three games between Wednesday and Sunday, we’ll be able to take advantage of additional man games with some mid-week additions.

Here are some potential streaming options to consider for Week 17:

Top Streamers and Waiver Adds:

W, Jesse Puljujarvi, Edmonton Oilers (44 per cent rostered, down 2 per cent)

Jay Woodcroft made his NHL head coaching debut on Friday and made immediate changes to the Oilers lineup. Jesse Puljujarvi – who had spent the previous two games on the third line – was vaulted onto the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman. The line combined for two goals and four points, with Puljujarvi scoring his first goal since Dec. 16. Puljujarvi was also playing on the top power-play unit on Friday. He’s been struggling recently, but his shooting percentage is just 10 per cent this season, compared to a 13 per cent mark a year ago. With five games this week playing alongside McDavid, Puljujarvi could provide a ton of value.

W, Kailer Yamamoto, Edmonton Oilers (6 per cent rostered)

Woodcroft also moved Kailer Yamamoto back on a line with Leon Draisaitl, where he’s had success in the past. Yamamoto was held of the scoresheet for a fourth straight game on Friday, but he did fire five shots on goal. Prior to Yamamoto’s recent cold-streak, he was producing fairly well, with 10 points in 13 games. He can get hot at any time, and he’ll have five games this week to do so playing alongside Draisaitl. He’s available almost everywhere.

G, Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (17 per cent rostered, up 6 per cent)

Tuukka Rask announced his retirement on Wednesday, so Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are back to splitting duties in the Bruins’ crease. Swayman has been the better of the two goalies with a .919 save percentage and a miniscule 2.22 goals-against average this season. Despite that, Swayman is only rostered in 17 per cent of ESPN fantasy hockey leagues compared to Ullmark at 85 per cent. A lot of managers might have moved on from Swayman when he was sent to the AHL upon Rask’s return. Now that he’s back, he needs to be rostered everywhere.

C, W: Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (17 per cent rostered, up 3 per cent)

Tage Thompson was a streaming target back in Week 8 but has played well enough to remain on most rosters. He’s up to 15 goals and 18 assists in 43 games this season, which is a 63-point pace. He’s been especially productive since the debut of Alex Tuch on Dec. 29. Thompson has 15 points in those 13 games, playing alongside Tuch and the red-hot Jeff Skinner. The Sabres are one of five teams to play four times this week. He should be rostered in more than 20 per cent of leagues.

C, W, Dylan Strome, Chicago Blackhawks (5 per cent rostered)

Dylan Strome has been on fire since the start of the New Year and is still available in all but the deepest of leagues. He has 14 points over his past 13 games, with six goals. He’s playing close to 17 minutes a game over that span, two minutes more than his season average. Strome is locked onto a line with Patrick Kane and centres the top power-play unit. The Blackhawks play four times this week, and Strome should continue to produce given his usage.