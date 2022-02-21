The NHL will play 48 games during the Week 18 scoring period. They’ll wrap up the Olympic break makeup games on Monday and Tuesday, with the final 11 games that were previously postponed due to COVID-19.

Starting on Wednesday, we’re back to the NHL’s originally laid out schedule, which means a lot less discrepancy between team games going forward.

For the first time in close to a month, every team will play at least two games in Week 18. That trend will continue for the rest of the season.

Barring any more postponements, there will be no more one-game weeks.

Unfortunately, we still have a healthy dose of two-game teams this week, with seven teams playing just twice, the most we’ll see the rest of the season.

Avoid teams like the Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights. They’re among the two-game teams, and don’t play until Friday.

For streaming targets, there are seven teams playing four games this week, while the rest of the league plays three.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have the best schedule on paper with four opponents in the bottom half of the league in goals allowed per game this season.

They’ll get the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets in a back-to-back to start the week. The Habs are giving up the most goals per game while the Jackets are third-worst this season.

In deep leagues, David Kampf and Ondrej Kase are both worth a look. Kampf has seven points over his last nine games, while Kase has two goals in his last four.

Top Streamers & Waiver Adds:

W: Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs (16 per cent rostered, up 2 per cent)

Michael Bunting has been streaky this season, but he’s been on a heater of late. He has nine goals in his last 13 games. Dating back to Jan. 15, he ranks eighth in league scoring, yet he’s still available in close to 85 per cent of ESPN leagues. He’s playing on Toronto’s red-hot top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, and gets time on the second power play unit. He should be owned in every league during the team’s very favourable four-game week.

W, Alex Kerfoot, Toronto Maple Leafs (6 per cent rostered, down 1 per cent)

Although they’ve come in bunches, Alex Kerfoot has been a point-per-game player in 2022, with 18 points in 18 games - tied with Leon Draisaitl over that span. He’s been somewhat of an even strength specialist. He ranks 14th in the league in 5-on-5 points-per-game since Jan. 1. He’s playing on the second line alongside John Tavares and William Nylander which has combined for 13 points over its last five games.

W, Viktor Arvidsson, Los Angeles Kings (25 per cent rostered, up 3 per cent)

After just 14 points through his first 25 games, Viktor Arvidsson has turned it on of late putting up 18 points over his last 18 games. Arvidsson was an elite goal scorer for three straight years from 2016-2019, but has struggled the last two COVID shortened seasons. He’s bouncing back in a big way in his first year in L.A. His seven goals over the last 18 games put him on a 32-goal pace over that span, which would be two shy of his career high he set in 2018-19 in just 58 games. He’s doing this with a shooting percentage two points lower than his career average of 11 per cent. I’m buying the mid-season bounce back.

D, Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (49 per cent rostered, up 7 per cent)

The window to add Noah Dobson is quickly closing, but he’s still available in over half of all leagues. Over his last 26 games, Dobson has 18 points, tied with John Carlson and Shea Theodore for 15th most in the league among defencemen. It’s not just assists he’s putting up, Dobson’s eight goals over that span are tied with Cale Makar for the most among defencemen. The offensive production isn’t a huge surprise. Dobson was extremely productive in his junior years, finishing second in points from d-men in 2017-18 at just 17 years of age in the QMJHL. The 12th overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft could be in the middle of a breakout that will make him a household name in fantasy leagues for years to come.