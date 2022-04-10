There are just two and a half weeks left in the busy finish to the NHL regular season, and yet we’re still seeing some scheduling anomalies.

For the first time since Week 12 we’ll see a very unbalanced schedule with 75 per cent of games played across just three nights, meaning now more than ever we’ll need to focus on NHL off nights when it comes to streaming.

There are 14 games on Tuesday, 12 on Thursday, and another 14 on Saturday, with just 13 games spread across the remaining four days, which includes a one-game Monday, and a two-game Friday.

Getting streamers into our lineups will be especially tough on the busy nights, so we’ll need to favour the teams playing on off nights. Thankfully there are a few standouts we can take advantage of.

Let’s take a look at the best team schedules for Week 25:

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens are one of two teams to play three of their four games on NHL off nights, with some decent matchups as well.

They’ll play the lone NHL game on Monday against the Winnipeg Jets who are giving up 3.43 goals per game over the last month, 11th most in the league.

They’ll get the Columbus Blue Jackets as part of just four games on Wednesday night. The Jackets are giving up the 3rd most goals per game this season.

They’ll get tougher matchups against the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals on a light Friday and busy Saturday.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets are the only other team to play three games on off nights this week.

They get the Habs on Monday and the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. Both teams are in the top 10 in goals allowed per game, with Montreal giving up the 2nd most at 3.79 goals per game, just behind the Red Wings.

Like Montreal, Winnipeg will finish the week off with tough matchups against the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, but the off-night games are too valuable to overlook.

Nashville Predators

If you can ignore off nights and focus strictly on matchups, the Nashville Predators are intriguing. They’ll face the San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, and St. Louis Blues this week.

Three of the four teams are in the bottom half defensively, giving up over three goals per game.

Here are the best streamers for Week 25:

W, Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens (56 per cent rostered)

Since Martin St. Louis took over behind the bench in Montreal, Cole Caufield has 17 goals and 30 points in just 27 games. That’s a 52 goal, 91 point pace over a full 82 games. He had just eight points in 30 games prior. A big difference is his usage. He was averaging just above 14 minutes per game under Dom Ducharme, but he’s up over 18 minutes per game under St. Louis. He should be rostered in every league at this point, so his 44 per cent availability is shocking.

W, Brendan Gallagher, Montreal Canadiens (35 per cent rostered, up 1 per cent)

Brendan Gallagher returned to Montreal’s lineup on Tuesday after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. He had a goal and an assist in his first game back and now has five points in three games since his return. Gallagher has had a disappointing year which is why his roster percentage is so low. He’s still a massive plus in leagues that count penalty minutes and hits. He’s one of the best streamers this week due to Montreal’s favourable schedule and Gallagher’s recent hot streak.

W, Tanner Jeannot, Nashville Predators (40 per cent rostered, up 2 per cent)

Tanner Jeannot has been productive all season but has been especially hot of late with six goals in his last 11 games. He’s now up to 24 goals on the year and has an outside shot at a 30-goal rookie campaign. Like Gallagher, if you’re in a league that counts hits he’s extremely valuable and should be rostered, but his goal production alone is reason enough to stream him this week with Nashville’s favourable schedule.

C, W, Paul Stastny, Winnipeg Jets (7 per cent rostered, up 1 per cent)

Paul Stastny has seven points over his last seven games playing on a line with Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers. He also centres the second power play unit and has eight power play points on the year. He takes between five and 10 draws per game and wins more than he loses for the leagues that count faceoff wins. The Jets have a favourable schedule this week with three of their four games coming on off nights so Stastny will slide into lineups easily. He’s available in 93 per cent of leagues right now.

D, Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres (2 per cent rostered, up 1 per cent)

Owen Power will make his NHL debut on Tuesday against the Maple Leafs. Power was the first overall pick in the 2021 NHL entry draft and should play significant minutes right away. He’s a massive defenseman at 6’6 and averaged over a block and a half in 33 games with Michigan this season. He also tallied just under a point per game with three goals and 29 assists. Buffalo plays four games this week and Power should be able to chip in for those in need of help on the back end.

C, W, Mathieu Joseph, Ottawa Senators (8 per cent rostered, up 7 per cent)

Mathieu Joseph has 11 points in just 10 games since joining the Senators at the trade deadline. He’s playing on the top line alongside Josh Norris and Brady Tkachuk and sees time on the second power play unit. Joseph is being used way more in Ottawa, as expected. He’s averaging close to 17 minutes per games as opposed to under 14 minutes per game with Tampa. The Sens only play three games this week but they have a great schedule next week for those looking for a streamer beyond Week 25.