Lalji: 'On-time' start to CFL season on table
An "on-time" start to the CFL season is still very much on the table sources have told TSN's Farhan Lalji.
TSN.ca Staff
The league has modelling in place to maintain the flexibility needed to have as full of a season as possible, based on a variety of start dates.
The entire 2020 CFL season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally scheduled ot begin on June 11, 2020 and was delayed multiple times before officially being cancelled on August 17.