Sources tell TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor that the federal government has offered to help the Canadian Football League with a short-term loan at a high interest rate and fees.

Naylor reports the league believes taking that kind of loan would put them in a worse position going forward.

Naylor adds he is hearing there has been no decision made on the 2020 CFL season and there will not be one coming on Friday.

If the CFL is to have a 2020 season, the league has previously stated it will be played in Winnipeg in hub city/bubble environment format to further decrease the risk of possible COVID-19 transmission.

The season was originally supposed to begin in mid-June before the coronavirus pandemic pushed back play indefinitely.