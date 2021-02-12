Must See: Nadal shrugs off heckler - Maybe 'too much gin or tequila...For me it was funny'

MELBOURNE, Australia — Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 7-5, 6-3 in an all-Canadian clash in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday.

It was just the fifth Grand Slam meeting between two Canadian men in the Open Era, and the first to come in the third round or later.

The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime, a Montrealer, is now 2-2 lifetime at the top level against the 11th-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont.

The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime has tied a career best by reaching the round of 16 at a Grand Slam. He also advanced to the fourth round at last year's U.S. Open.

Longtime friends, Auger-Aliassime first met Shapovalov more than a decade ago at a national tennis camp in Toronto when both were under 10 years old. Auger-Aliassime is one year younger than Shapovalov.

Shapovalov stayed at Auger-Aliassime's house for part of his improbable run to the semifinals at the Rogers Cup in 2017.

Auger-Aliassime will face Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the round of 16.

Karatsev upset No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in three sets earlier Friday.

Earlier Friday, No. 14 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in another third-round match.

Raonic will face the winner of a match later Friday between top seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia and No. 27 seed Taylor Fritz of the U.S.

In women's doubles, the sixth-seeded team of Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S., lost to Americans Coco Gauff and Caty McNally 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Heather Watson of Great Britain beat Australians Olivia Gadecki and Belinda Woolcock 7-5, 6-2 in another second-round match, while Toronto's Sharon Fichman and Mexico's Giuliana Olmos topped Kristyna Pliskova and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3.

Fernandez and Fichman's teams will now face each other in the third round of the women's doubles tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021.