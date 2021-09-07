Auger-Aliassime wins after Alcaraz retires with injury

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime is moving on to the US Open semifinal.

But not the way we would have expected.

The Canadian beat Spain's Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 3-1 after Alcaraz retired following a first-set upper-right leg injury.

The victory is Auger-Aliassime's first trip to a Grand Slam semifinal and the first for a Canadian men's singles player at the US Open.

The 21-year-old Montreal native will take on Daniil Medvedev in the semis.

More to come.