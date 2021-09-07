31m ago
Auger-Aliassime wins after Alcaraz retires with injury
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime is moving on to the US Open semifinal. But not the way we would have expected. The Canadian beat Spain's Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 3-1 on a walkover after Alcaraz retired following a first-set injury.
TSN.ca Staff
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime is moving on to the US Open semifinal.
But not the way we would have expected.
The Canadian beat Spain's Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 3-1 after Alcaraz retired following a first-set upper-right leg injury.
The victory is Auger-Aliassime's first trip to a Grand Slam semifinal and the first for a Canadian men's singles player at the US Open.
The 21-year-old Montreal native will take on Daniil Medvedev in the semis.
More to come.