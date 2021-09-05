Auger-Aliassime reaches US Open quarters for first time

No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time by getting past Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6), 6-4 with the help of 24 aces.

Auger-Aliassime had never reached the final eight at any Grand Slam tournament until Wimbledon in July, a month before he turned 21 on Aug. 8.

Now the Canadian is the youngest man to reach consecutive major quarterfinals since Juan Martin del Potro made it to three straight in 2008-09.

Auger-Aliassime will go up against unseeded 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Tuesday for a semifinal berth.

The 50th-ranked Tiafoe, a 23-year-old from the U.S., lost in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the second year in a row.

His best showing at a major was a quarterfinal appearance at the 2019 Australian Open.