Fernando Alonso is staying in Formula One.

The two-time world champion has signed a deal to race for Alpine again in 2022, the team announced Thursday.

.@Alo_Oficial 🤝 Alpine F1 Team



Continuing the journey for 2022. Read the full announcement below 🔗#Alonso2022 #BelgianGP — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) August 26, 2021

Alonso has been back on the track this season two years after retiring at the end of his final season with McLaren in 2018.

“I’m very happy to confirm the contract extension with Alpine F1 Team into 2022," Alonso said Thursday. "I felt at home the moment I returned to this team and have been welcomed back with open arms. It is a pleasure to work again with some of the brightest minds in our sport at Enstone and Viry-Châtillon. It’s been a tricky season for everyone, but we’ve shown progress as a team and the result in Hungary serves as a good example of this progression. We’re targeting more positive memories for the rest of this season but also crucially from next year onwards with the new regulation changes coming into Formula 1. I have been a big supporter of the need for a level playing field and change in the sport and the 2022 season will be a great opportunity for that. I am looking forward to the rest of this year and racing alongside Esteban (Ocon) in 2022 for Alpine.”

The 40-year-old Spaniard has won 32 F1 races, with 97 podium finishes.

Alonso won his two world titles with French manufacturer Renault, which was re-branded as Alpine for 2021.

*Files from the Canadian Press were used in this report