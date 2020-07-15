Teams will be able to use five substitutes through the 2021 season, FIFA confirmed on Wednesday.

The five-substitute rule, instituted after football's return from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic-related pause, will be kept in place through August 2021. This means it can be used in both the EURO and Copa America, set to be played next summer.

It will be up to individual leagues to decide if they wish to continue allowing five substitutes or return to the normal three.

"Some competitions which resumed in 2020 may have a shorter-than-usual recovery/preparation period before the start of their next season," FIFA said in a statement. "For many competitions, the 2020-21 season will involve matches being played in a condensed period due to a delayed start and the inability to end later than usual because of major international tournaments."

Even with the additional two subs granted, teams remain only allowed to make substitutions at three points during a match.