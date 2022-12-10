FIFA World Cup Daily: France, England Will Clash With Spot In The Final Four On The Line On the biggest stage of them all, Argentina and Croatia gave us a pair of victories that will be remembered among the highlights of FIFA World Cup 2022. Croatia, which was +470 to advance at FanDuel, rallied get past Brazil on penalties. Hours later, Argentina survived a tough test from the Netherlands in another match that was decided on penalties.

On the biggest stage of them all, Argentina and Croatia gave us a pair of victories that will be remembered among the highlights of FIFA World Cup 2022.

Croatia, which was +470 to advance at FanDuel, rallied get past Brazil on penalties.

Hours later, Argentina survived a tough test from the Netherlands in another match that was decided on penalties.

With the favourite to win the tournament out, the door is wide open for one of the remaining teams to emerge.

On Saturday, the biggest long shot remaining at the FIFA World Cup will attempt to book its spot in the semi-finals.

After that, two of the top three choices to win outright at FanDuel will go head-to-head in the most highly anticipated showdown of the tournament so far.

Quarter-finals – 10 AM ET

Morocco vs. Portugal

Morocco entered FIFA World Cup 2022 at 250-to-1 to win the tournament outright at FanDuel.

They had the exact same odds to win it all as Canada.

After advancing to the quarter-finals, Morocco is down to 31-to-1 to win the tournament.

To put that number in perspective, that’s still longer odds than Croatia had at 49-to-1 to win it all before the tournament even started.

MOROCCO DEFEATS SPAIN IN PENALTY KICKS TO ADVANCE TO THE QUARTER-FINALS AT THE #FIFAWORLDCUP! 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/6b1sJDv3ME — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 6, 2022

As for Saturday’s match, FanDuel has Morocco at +270 to advance.

Portugal, which is making its first World Cup quarter-final appearance since 2006, is a -370 favourite.

Fernando Santos wants everyone to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone 😤 pic.twitter.com/VS26VF3EF6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 9, 2022

With Brazil bowing out of the FIFA World Cup, only three teams currently have shorter odds to win the tournament than Portugal right now.

One of those teams is guaranteed to be eliminated in the afternoon match.

Quarter-finals – 2 PM ET

England vs. France

France is +290 to win FIFA World Cup, followed by England at +450.

France is the favourite to come out on top in Saturday’s match at -130.

The French side is looking to become the first defending champion to reach the quarter-final round of the subsequent tournament since Brazil in 2006.

They’ll be leaning on leading scorer Kylian Mbappe up front once again.

Mbappe, who leads the tournament with five goals, is +200 to score in Saturday’s match at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, England is +106 to advance.

Harry Kane, who is one goal shy of tying Wayne Rooney for the most international goals all-time for England, is +200 to score versus France.

It's your support that drives us on.



Let's hear you tomorrow – wherever you are ❤️ pic.twitter.com/71av4xXKIM — England (@England) December 9, 2022

Considering that Argentina had longer odds to win the tournament than both France and England entering the quarter-final round, it’s safe to say that the winner of this match will emerge as the favourite to win FIFA World Cup outright at FanDuel.