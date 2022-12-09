FIFA World Cup Daily: Messi, Neymar Look To Lead Argentina, Brazil To Semi-Finals Brazil entered FIFA World Cup 2022 as the favourite to win the tournament at +300 at FanDuel. With their magic number down to three, Brazil is now +150 to win outright.

'Leave Ronaldo alone': Santos says Ronaldo never threatened to quit Portuguese side

Brazil entered FIFA World Cup 2022 as the favourite to win the tournament at +300 at FanDuel.

With their magic number down to three, Brazil is now +150 to win outright.

Next up, Neymar and company will kick off the quarter-finals versus Croatia in the most lopsided match-up of the round, at least on paper.

FanDuel has priced Brazil at -700 to advance.

That number means that in order to win money with a straight bet on Brazil to advance, a bettor would have to risk $70 to win $10.

Meanwhile, Croatia is +470 to advance, which means a $10 bet on Croatia to reach the semi-finals would pay $47.

While Croatia is a major underdog, that’s part of the reason why bettors at FanDuel are taking a chance on them to advance this morning.

Quarter-Finals – 10 AM ET

Croatia vs. Brazil

According to the traders at FanDuel Canada, Croatia to advance has been a popular bet.

Part of the equation is the number of upsets that we have already witnessed at this tournament.

Another factor is the price you can get betting on a quality team to advance.

Croatia has advanced in each of its last three FIFA World Cup shootouts.

If the match gets that far, Croatia at +450 to advance would be a pretty great price.

Brazil has lost four straight World Cup knockout stage games versus UEFA competition.

That said, this team clearly looks like the class of the tournament on paper, so it makes sense that Brazil is such a heavy favourite to advance at FanDuel this morning.

Quarter-Finals – 2 PM ET

Netherlands vs. Argentina

Lionel Messi’s bid for a World Cup trophy continues this afternoon when Argentina meets Netherlands.

Messi will play his 24th game at FIFA World Cup – the second-most of any player all-time.

🐐Lionel Messi has never lost a game for Argentina against the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup.



🏟️ Germany 2006-Group stage

🇦🇷 0-0 🇳🇱



🏟️ Brazil 2014-Semifinals

🇦🇷 0-0 (4-2 pens) 🇳🇱#FIFAWorldCup|#ARG|#NEDARG pic.twitter.com/oZqVtApIDL — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) December 9, 2022

He’s +170 to score a goal versus Netherlands at FanDuel.

Argentina is -162 to advance to the semi-final.

The Netherlands, which are undefeated in their past 11 games at FIFA World Cup, are currently a +134 underdog.