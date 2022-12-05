FIFA World Cup Daily: Neymar, Brazil Aim To Take Another Step Towards Ultimate Goal The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 continues on Monday and Tuesday with more four spots in the quarter-finals on the line. Next up on Monday, we get Japan versus Croatia, followed by Brazil versus South Korea. Neymar has been cleared to play for the Brazilian side.

Ultimately, anything short of winning it all would be considered a massive disappointing.

Looking at the updated betting odds at FanDuel, Brazil’s showdown with South Korea will be the most lopsided clash remaining in the Round of 16 with the Brazilians as a -1450 favourite to advance.

That number represents a 93.5 per cent implied probability.

Meanwhile, Croatia will be the betting favourite versus Japan in the early match, but the odds aren’t nearly as lopsided.

While Brazil remains the favourite to win the tournament, Croatia, Japan and South Korea are all among the bottom five remaining choices to win it all heading into Monday’s action.

Round of 16 – 10 AM ET

Japan vs. Croatia

Croatia enters the Round of 16 at +3200 to win FIFA World Cup 2022.

Only two teams in FIFA World Cup history have won the tournament after losing in the previous final.

While Croatia is the favourite to advance in this match at -225 at FanDuel, they are currently the eighth choice to win it all at +3200.

Meanwhile, Japan is right behind Croatia in the outright winner market, but there is a massive gap between the two sides as Japan is currently +9000.

It’s the first time that Japan has made consecutive appearances in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage.

After stunning both Germany and Spain with upset wins to finish atop Group E, nobody will be sleeping on Japan versus Croatia in the knockout stage.

Round of 16 – 2 PM ET

Brazil vs. South Korea

Brazil entered FIFA World Cup 2022 at +300 to win outright at FanDuel.

Despite stumbling in a surprising loss to Cameroon, Brazil remains the favourite to win the tournament at +200, and it would be an absolute shocker if they didn’t beat South Korea.

One of three Asian confederation teams to reach the Round of 16, South Korea has never won a World Cup match versus a CONMEBOL representative, with a 0-4-2 record all-time.

Meanwhile, Brazil is 3-0-0 against AFC teams in World Cup play, and has won seven straight Round of 16 appearances in this tournament.

I feel good, I knew that I would now

Neymar has been cleared to play and will suit up for the favourite in this one.

With such a lopsided money line price for this match, FanDuel has offered Brazil -1 at -135.