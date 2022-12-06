FIFA World Cup Daily: Spain, Portugal The Favourites To Advance To Quarter-Finals At FanDuel The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 wraps on Tuesday. Two of the top-eight choices to win it all pre-tournament at FanDuel will look to book their spots in the quarter-finals in Portugal and Spain.

Meanwhile, Switzerland and Morocco will be looking for the upsets as they attempt to extend their tournaments.

Spain and Portugal will be considerable favourites to advance in their respective matches.

Is either one of their opponents worth taking a chance on to pull off the upset?

It’s been all chalk so far in the Round of 16, and it wouldn’t surprise anybody if that trend continues.

Round of 16 – 10 AM ET

Morocco vs. Spain

Spain already suffered an upset loss at the hands of Japan in the group stage at FIFA World Cup 2022.

Fortunately for the Spanish side, it opened the door for a more favourable match-up in the Round of 16 versus Morocco.

The African side was 250-to-1 to win it all at FanDuel entering the tournament.

Morocco is undefeated in its past four World Cup contests, and is looking to become the first African team to win three straight World Cup matches.

FanDuel has Morocco at +340 to pull off the upset.

Spain is a heavy -460 favourite to advance.

While they lost to Japan in their previous match, Spain has already scored nine goals in this competition and will be tough for Morocco to slow down.

We haven’t seen an upset in the Round of 16 to date.

Round of 16 – 2 PM ET

Portugal vs. Switzerland

Portugal is looking to advance to the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2006.

If there is going to be an upset on Tuesday, this could be it.

Portugal has lost three straight FIFA World Cup knockout stage games.

Meanwhile, Switzerland has the pace and pedigree to keep up with the Portuguese side, even though they are +196 to advance at FanDuel.

Portugal is the betting favourite to win this match for a reason.

However, only Croatia, Switzerland and Morocco have longer odds to win the tournament at FanDuel right now, so it will be interesting to see if the Swiss can give us our first upset of the knockout stage.