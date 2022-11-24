FIFA World Cup Daily: USMNT Braces For Showdown With England All 32 teams have played their first match at FIFA World Cup 2022. While it’s only one match, the importance of every single point for each team cannot be overstated. Following a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in its opener, Argentina’s odds to win the tournament climbed from +550 to +850 at FanDuel.

That’s a move from the No. 2 spot on the board to the No. 5 spot.

Germany’s odds to win the tournament soared from +1100 to +2700 following a stunning loss to Japan in its opener.

That shift represents a move from No. 6 to No. 9 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 outright futures market.

In an interesting development, Canada’s odds to advance past the group stage actually shortened following a 1-0 loss to Belgium.

The Canadians held their own against the favourite to win their group, and as a result their odds to qualify went from +280 to +270 at FanDuel.

As we shift our focus to Match Day 2, the pressure is about to ramp up even more in the coming days.

Group B – 5 AM ET

Wales vs. Iran

After opening the tournament with a draw versus the United States, Wales needs to capitalize on this opportunity to earn a crucial three points against the team with the longest odds to advance out of Group B.

Gareth Bale and company are +115 to beat Iran.

FanDuel still has Wales as a third choice to qualify from Group A at +120, behind England (-4000) and USA (-115).

Anything less the maximum three points would be considered a massive disappointment for Wales.

Group A – 8 AM ET

Qatar vs. Senegal

The first ever meeting between these teams in any competition will come on the game’s biggest stage, with the loser staring down elimination.

Despite both teams being 0-1 with identical minus-2 goal differentials, FanDuel has Senegal as a heavy favourite in this spot.

Senegal is -145 to win the match.

Qatar is +480 to win, while a draw is +250.

A Senegal win would set up a very interesting finish in Group A with one more match pending versus Ecuador next Tuesday.

Group A – 11 AM ET

Netherlands vs. Ecuador

Netherlands and Ecuador both opened the tournament with wins.

However, the Dutch are considered the superior team, as illustrated by the fact that they are -135 to win this match at FanDuel.

The Netherlands is -550 to win Group A, while Ecuador is priced at +430.

Only five teams have shorter odds to win the tournament than the Netherlands right now.

Group B – 2 PM ET

England vs. USA

England’s odds to win FIFA World Cup 2022 were dashed from +800 to +650 following a 6-2 win over Iran.

Only Brazil (+210) has shorter odds to win it all at FanDuel.

England can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win.

On the flip side, the United States can really improve its outlook with at least a draw in this match.

Over the past six tournaments, all 77 teams to earn at least five points have advanced to the Round of 16.

With a draw, it would set up the USA to need a win over Iran in its group stage finale in order to hit that magic number.

No turkeys, just vibes. pic.twitter.com/6F3KCDhYpT — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 24, 2022

FanDuel has England at -185 to win this match.

A USA upset is currently priced at +500.