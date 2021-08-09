The Canadian men's national soccer team will play a pair of FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada Soccer announced on Monday.

The matches will be "subject to Government of Canada authorization with fans permitted pending relevant public health approvals from the City of Toronto and Province of Ontario."

Canada will host Honduras on Sept. 2 and El Salvador on Sept. 8. They'll battle the United States in Nashville on Sept. 5.

“We really want to sing that anthem at home in Canada with our fans, there’s no better sound in sport,” said head coach John Herdman. “We’ve shown in recent times that we are ready to have a real push for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. With the fans behind us at home, it will bring us to another level.”

After September's schedule, Canada will have three more qualifiers in October and two in November with their final six games slated for early 2022. In total, half of their 14 games are expected to be played in Canada.

Canada will play the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Mexico and Panama each twice in World Cup qualifying. The top three nations will automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar from Nov. 21-Dec. 8, 2022. Canada's only appearance in a men's World Cup was in 1986. They went winless and didn't score a goal.

Missing some of their top players, Canada made it to the semifinals at the recent Gold Cup, losing a close battle to Mexico.