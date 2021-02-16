1h ago
Gustavsson makes 25 saves, Sens beat Rocket for first win of season
Filip Gustavsson stopped 25 shots as the Belleville Senators downed the Laval Rocket 4-1 on Tuesday for their first win of the 2020-21 American Hockey League season.
The Canadian Press
Logan Shaw, Vitaly Abramov, Clark Bishop and Alex Formenton supplied the offence for the Senators (1-2-0), Ottawa's AHL affiliate.
Jordan Weal was the lone Rocket (2-1-0) skater to beat Gutavsson.
Cayden Primeau stopped 15-of-19 shots for Laval, AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.
