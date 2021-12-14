Team Finland will be without New York Islanders prospect Aatu Räty for this month's World Junior Hockey Championship after the centre tested positive for COVID-19.

Finland's general manager Kimmo Oikarinen confirmed Tuesday that Aatu Räty and defenceman Rami Määttä will be forced to miss the tournament after testing positive. Forward Roni Karvinen was named to the team's roster to replace Räty, while Karri Aho will replace Määttä.

Nuorille Leijonille kova takaisku – Aatu Räty jää pois MM-kisoista https://t.co/bgFSwqaQcW — Ilta-Sanomat Urheilu (@isurheilu) December 14, 2021

Räty, who was selected 52nd overall by the Islanders in this year's draft, has six goals and 13 points in 11 games with Jukurit Mikkeli in Finland's SM-liiga this season. He had two goals and one assist in three games at the world juniors last year.

Finland will open their world junior tournament on Boxing Day against Germany. The team won bronze at the tournament last year.