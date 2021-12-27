Finland beats Switzerland for second win at World Juniors

EDMONTON — Finland defeated Switzerland 4-1 in preliminary round play Sunday afternoon at the world junior hockey championship.

Switzerland's Attilio Biasca opened the scoring at 3:44. Anton Lundell pulled Finland even less than a minute later at 4:20.

Juuso Parssinen gave Finland the lead at 4:53 of the second period. Aku Raty scored an insurance goal at 10:41 of the third and Kasper Simontaival added another at 16:49.

Finland outshot Switzerland 43-14.

Finland opened the tournament Christmas Day with a 5-3 win over Germany. Switzerland dropped a 1-0 decision to Slovakia in its first game.

Host Canada was scheduled to play Slovakia later Sunday at Rogers Place.

The Czech Republic was to meet Russia in the late game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2020.