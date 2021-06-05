Iiro Pakarinen and Hannes Bjorninen scored in the first period and Finland held on to beat Germany 2-1 in the semi-finals at the IIHF Men's World Championship.

With the win, Finland will move on to face Team Canada in the final after Canada defeated the United States earlier in the day.

Matthias Plachta scored for Germany in the losing effort. The Germans will take on USA in the bronze medal game.