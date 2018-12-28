Finland rebound with win over Kazakhstan at WJC

Finland rebounded by blanking Kazakhstan 5-0 in the late game Thursday at the 2019 World Junior Championship.

Finland peppered Kazakhstan with 56 shots as Aleksi Heponiemi, Kaapo Kakko, Otto Latvala, Aarne Talvitie and Samuli Vainionpaa found the back of the net.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 18 saves for the shutout, while Vladislav Nurek made 51 saves in a losing cause.

Kazakhstan is slated to play the U.S. on Friday.