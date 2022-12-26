Finland takes on Germany in opening game of World Juniors

The 2022 World Juniors have arrived.

And just like year's past, TSN will have you covered every step of the way.

The action gets started today as Finland takes on Germany at 2pm ET/ 11am PT on TSN 1/4 in the opening game of the tournament.

Finland enters this tournament on the heels of winning bronze at this event last year.

After falling 4-3 to Team USA in the semifinal, Finland regrouped for a 4-1 win over Russia to claim bronze.

They take on a Germany squad that placed sixth in 2021.

The Germans picked up a 5-4 regulation win over Switzerland and a 4-3 overtime win over Slovakia last season to qualify for the quarter-finals. They would then be eliminated by Russia in a close 2-1 loss.

The second game of the day with feature Sweden and Russia.

Group B opens with two heavyweights going at it as both countries look for a fast start after missing out on a medal last year.

You can watch that game at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT on TSN4.

Following that matchup, will be Canada taking on Czechia.

Dylan Garand will get the start in net for Canada as they start their campaign for a third-straight podium finish.

Czechia will be looking to exact some revenge on a Canada team that ended their tournament 3-0 in the quarter-final last year.

The final game of the day will feature Team USA as they attempt to ride the momentum of their gold medal in 2021 when they take on Slovakia.

Slovakia won their opening game of the tournament last year before dropping four-straight, including their game against USA in the quarter-final.

You can watch that game at 9:30 pm et / 6:30 pm pt on TSN1.