VANCOUVER — Finland scored twice on the power play and once shorthanded to defeat Canada 5-2 Sunday in an exhibition game prior to the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Eeli Tolvanen and Anton Lundell both had power-play goals while Otto Latvala gave Finland a 1-0 lead on a pretty short-handed play in the first period.

Linus Nyman also scored while Kaapo Kakko, projected to be the No. 2 pick in this year's NHL draft, had two assists. Santeri Virtanen scored into an empty net at the buzzer.

Morgan Frost and Barrett Hayton scored Canada's goals on power plays.

Vancouver Canuck prospect Michael DiPietro started the game in goal for Canada, stopping 13-of-15 shots before being replaced by Ian Scott at 8:55 of the second period. Scott stopped 8-of-10 shots.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 31 shots for Finland.

It was Canada's first exhibition loss after two wins. Finland has won both its exhibition games.

Canada, the defending goal medallists, open the tournament Wednesday against Denmark. Finland plays Sweden.

Finland took a 4-1 lead with Tolvanen's shot from a sharp angle at 1:26 of the third period.

Hayton, picked fifth overall by the Arizona Coyotes in this year's draft, cut into the lead when he deflected a Cody Glass pass past Luukkonen at 6:43.

Finland scored twice in the second period for a 3-1 lead.

A defensive lapse allowed Nyman to put the Finns ahead 2-1 at 3:49. Nyman brought the puck out from behind the Canadian net, then was left untouched at the side of the goal. He patiently waited then shot the puck over DiPietro's glove.

Lundell extended the lead just 31 seconds after Ty Smith was called for tripping. Jesse Ylonen took a shot that Scott stopped but Lundell put in the rebound.

Late in the period Canada had a two-man advantage for one minute. The Canadians poured on the pressure, but the Finns weathered the storm.

The teams exchanged first-period goals.

Finland opened the scoring at 10:26 while killing a penalty a tripping penalty called on Urho Vaakanainen. The right winger showed some speed by pouncing on a loose puck, then slicing around Canada's Owen Tippett. He took a shot that DiPietro stopped but Latvala knocked home the rebound.

Canada tied the game on a power play at 15:06. Frost, a forward with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, took a pass from Nick Suzuki and fired a rocket over Luukkonen's stick side.

Maxime Comtois, the only returning member from last year's team, earned a cheer from the crowd when he almost sent Valtteri Puustinen into the Canadian bench with a hit. The two exchanged shoves and were both sent to the penalty box.

NOTES: Canada outshot Finland 17-5 in the third period. … The Canadians thought they had scored with 3:12 left in the third period but the official ruled the whistle had blown. … Canada outscored its opponents 11-4 in its previous wins over Slovakia and Switzerland. … Finland beat Denmark 7-0 in its other exhibition game. … Canada didn't get it's first shot on goal until about five minutes were gone in the first period.