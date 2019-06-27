Finnish D Puutio goes No. 1 to Swift Current in CHL import draft

TORONTO — The Swift Current Broncos took Finnish defenceman Kasper Puutio first overall in the Canadian Hockey League import draft on Thursday.

The two-round draft for all 60 CHL teams features players from outside North America.

Players are not obliged to report when they are picked. A player with CHL experience also can re-enter the draft if a team decides not to keep him on an active roster.

Puutio, who played junior hockey in Finland last season, had four assists in six games at the World Under-17 Challenge last year in New Brunswick.

The Kingston Frontenacs, the top Ontario Hockey League team to pick at No. 2, selected winger Martin Chromiak of Slovakia.

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan, first to pick from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, selected Swiss defenceman Noah Delemont third overall.

The Quebec Remparts were the first team to grab a player from a non-traditional hockey country, selecting Yu Sato of Japan at No. 24.

Swedish forward Lucas Raymond, projected by many as a top-10 pick in next year's NHL draft, went 92nd overall to the Mississauga Steelheads.