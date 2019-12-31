Four head coaches have already reportedly been fired today, joining the two that were fired on Sunday. TSN.ca will keep you updated with all the latest coaching news and rumours around the NFL on Firing Day.

Arians adds Bucs to list too

It has previously been reported that former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians would only consider coming back to coaching for the Cleveland Browns job. But NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported after talking to Arians that he would also consider the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach job.

Previously, former #AZCardinals coach Bruce Arians had said he’d only consider the #Browns job. But with the #Bucs job open, BA just texted me: "I know Jason (Licht). So, I would listen.” That would be interesting. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2018

The Bucs fired Dirk Koetter after their season-ending loss on Sunday.

Arians coached the Cardinals for five seasons from 2013 to 2017, leading them to an overall record of 49-30-1.

Broncos interested in offensive line coach Mike Munchak

Shortly after news emerged the Denver Broncos fired head coach Mike Munchak, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team is interested in interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mick Munchak.

Broncos requested permission to interview former Titans' HC and Steelers' OL coach Mike Munchak, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

Munchak has head coaching experience with the Tennessee Titans. He coached the Titans for three seasons from 2011 to 2013, finishing with an overall record of 22-26.

Ryan wants to coach again

Rex Ryan just can't stay away from the AFC East.

The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reports that the now-ESPN broadcaster has been quietly contacting former assistants to gauge their interest in coaching if he were to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Ryan, 56, coached the New York Jets from 2009 to 2014 and the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2016.

Lewis out after 16 seasons in Cincinnati

After 16 seasons, the Marvin Lewis era is over in Cincinnati.

The Bengals announced they have parted ways with their longtime head coach Monday. The Bengals finished their season at 6-10, last in the AFC North, and out of the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

Lewis, 60, was the league’s second-longest-tenured coach behind only Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots.

Dolphins move on from Gase

The Adam Gase era is over in Miami after three seasons.

The Dolphins fired their head coach on Monday following their season-ending win loss to the Buffalo Bills, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Dolphins finished their season at 7-9, second in the AFC East.

Browns to interview interim coach Williams, offensive coordinator Kitchens

Clevelend Browns interim coach Gregg Williams will be the first candidate interviewed for Cleveland's permanent position.

Williams led Cleveland to a 5-3 record after Hue Jackson was fired on Oct. 29. Browns general manager John Dorsey said Williams, the team's defensive co-ordinator for the past two seasons, will have his interview Tuesday.

Dorsey also said offensive co-ordinator Freddie Kitchens will be interviewed. Kitchens has developed a strong rapport with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who went 6-7 as a starter and set the league rookie record with 27 touchdown passes. - Associated Press

Broncos fire head coach Joseph

The Denver Broncos have fired Vance Joseph after two seasons, according to multiple reports.

The news was reported Monday following the team’s season-ending win loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos finished the season at 6-10, third in the AFC West.

Wilks reportedly tells staff he won't be back

Steve Wilks’s tenure as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals appears to be over after just one season.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wilks has told his staff he will not be the Cardinals' head coach going forward. Rapoport added Wilks has not yet heard he's been fired officially, but that is what he's told his staff.

Raiders hire draft guru Mayock as GM

The Oakland Raiders are hiring draft analyst Mike Mayock as their general manager, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mayock is best known as the NFL Network's top draft analyst but, as Schefter reported, had previously interviewed for a GM position with the Raiders with former owner Al Davis.

McDaniels back on the head coach interview trail

One year after Josh McDaniels pulled out of an agreement to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots offensive coordinator appears set to hit the interview trail once again.

According to multiple reports, the Green Bay Packers have requested to interview McDaniels as part of their process to hire a new head coach.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported McDaniels is expected to take only a select few interviews as part of a targeted approach to find the right job.

