First Look At The Field: Betting Odds for 3M Open

Jon Rahm punctuated his fourth career PGA Tour victory at the Memorial Tournament last week.

He became just the second Spaniard to ascend to No. 1 in the world rankings, following Seve Ballesteros.

Rahm had entered the week at +2000 odds to take home the title.

The fiery competitor rewarded anybody that invested in his stock.

The field for the Memorial was stacked, with 27 of the top 30 players in the world in action.

Sandwiched between a pair of top-tier events in the Memorial tournament and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, the field for this week's 3M Open from TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota looks very different than what we saw last week, with just seven of the top 50 in the rankings set to compete.

Scheduling and the fact that this is only the second edition of this event are the two biggest reasons for the drop off in the level of competition.

Despite the lack of star power, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau and Tommy Fleetwood make up a solid quartet of big guns vying for the championship this week.

Last year's tournament ended in thrilling fashion with Matthew Wolff making a long eagle putt on the 72nd hole to eclipse Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke.

Here is our first look at the field for this year’s edition of the 3M Open.

Betting Odds To Win The 3M Open – Top-10

Dustin Johnson +1100

Brooks Koepka +1400

Tony Finau +1400

Tommy Fleetwood +1400

Paul Casey +2000

Matthew Wolff +2200

Harris English +2800

Lucas Glover +2800

Bubba Watson +3300

Russell Henley +3300

Johnson has had two wild weeks

At the Travelers Championship, Dustin Johnson captured his 21st career title, besting Kevin Streelman by a stroke in Hartford.

Then he showed up at Muirfield Village last week and laid an absolute egg, shooting consecutive rounds of 80 to miss the cut by a ridiculous 13 shots.

It wasn't as if DJ was firing on all cylinders prior to that win at the Travelers, as he had just two top 10's in his previous 14 PGA Tour events.

Trying to figure out which Dustin Johnson will show up at a tournament he's playing for the first time would be an exercise in futility.

He's capable of dominating a field at will or playing uninspiring golf, based on his elite expectations.

Dustin Johnson's Four Events Since PGA Tour Return

Tournament Results

Memorial Tournament CUT

Travelers Championship WIN

RBC Heritage T-17th

Charles Schwab Challenge CUT

He's still the best bet among the top four players because they all have a degree of scar tissue to contend with this week, despite playing against an inferior field.

Brooks Koepka has gone T-32nd, seventh, CUT, T-62nd since the hiatus while admitting he's still battling his knee injury.

Tony Finau led on the back nine last Saturday at the Memorial, but then collapsed, shooting 10-over-par over the course of the final 24 holes.

Tommy Fleetwood hasn't played anywhere in the world since March.

Of those four, I still trust DJ the most, but believing that he'll get it done easily is difficult to count on.

This week's Featured Groups @3MOpen:



Dustin Johnson

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau



Matthew Wolff

Max Homa

Branden Grace



Bubba Watson

Paul Casey

Pat Perez



Brooks Koepka

Keith Mitchell

Charles Howell III pic.twitter.com/Rsmb8U7cZO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 20, 2020

Wolff returns to the scene of his first PGA Tour title

Last year's debut 3M Open was one of the most dramatic all season long, with Wolff draining a lengthy eagle putt on 18 to defeat DeChambeau for his first tour title in just his third start as a professional.

He returns having very nearly added to his tour haul at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit earlier this month, where DeChambeau returned the favour to earn the victory.

Wolff followed that performance with a missed cut at the Workday Charity Open but then had a solid tie for 22nd showing at the Memorial.

The 21-year-old young gun is a bit erratic with his play week-to-week as he learns the nuances of being a professional, but he has the firepower and success around this track to double dip.

Matthew Wolff's Six Events Since PGA Tour Return

Tournament Results

The Memorial Tournament T-22nd

Workday Charity Open CUT

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2nd

Travelers Championship CUT

RBC Heritage CUT

Charles Schwab Challenge 54th

At +2200 odds, you'd be hard pressed to find much better value for a player this week in Minnesota, keeping in mind that he might disappoint but has tremendous boom potential.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yLLxIPMfZU

FORE YOUR INFORMATION

TRENDING UP

Lucas Glover +2800

Few players can say they've played as consistently solid since the tour returned than Lucas Glover, despite not having any flashy results.

He's made the cut all five times teeing it up, having finished no worse than T-38th but no better than T-20th.

His results have been T-38th, T-21st, T-20th, T-21st, T-23rd

He's been strong tee-to-green, gaining strokes on the field in each event, so if his occasionally balky putter can behave, he should be in the mix.

You can do worse than believing in Glover at +3300 to finally have that breakthrough week that seems on the cusp of occurring.

Henrik Norlander +5000

Prior to last weekend, Canadian golf fans might've best remembered Henrik Norlander as one of the four golfers Mackenzie Hughes defeated in a playoff at the 2016 RSM Classic.

After bouncing back and forth from the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour, Norlander seems to have found his groove.

He's made his last four cuts, culminating in an impressive tie for sixth showing at last weekend's Memorial Tournament.

His three prior events resulted in T-31st, T-12nd and T-41st showings.

In a field that doesn't boast tons of star power, he could be just the guy to look for at +5000 odds.

TRENDING DOWN

Bubba Watson +3300

After a very solid tie for seventh finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the return to golf, it looked like Bubba Watson might find himself in the winners circle soon.

What has followed, however, has been disastrous for the two-time Masters champion.

He had a pedestrian T-52nd at the RBC Heritage, and then missed three straight cuts. Only last week did he finally make it back to the weekend at Muirfield Village, but it was an uninspiring T-32nd result.

Just like his personality, Bubba's game has long blown hot and cold (he began 2020 with T-6th and T-3rd showings) so his play is volatile and unpredictable.

In a weak field, of course Bubba could pop up and steal a tournament, but his recent history suggests that might be a tall order.

*All Betting Information appears as listed by Bodog on Tuesday, July 21, 2020