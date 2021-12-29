First Look At The Field: Betting odds for the 2020-21 PGA Tour money list

As the calendar turns to 2021, many golf fans see it as the beginning of the new PGA Tour season with the two-part swing through Hawaii starting at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

However, the season has already begun as 12 tour events were contested from September to December, with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau winning major championships.

As the golf season picks up again January 7 in Maui, those two golfers are the top two in money earned despite only playing three tournaments each.

The top two Canadians thus far are Corey Conners, who sits 24th on the money list, and Mackenzie Hughes, who is 53rd.

Justin Thomas has won the most money in three of the last four tour seasons, with the lone exception being Brooks Koepka who took home the 2019-20 crown.

What are the odds to win the PGA Tour money list for the 2020-21 season, and which golfers sport solid value to overtake DJ and Dechambeau to earn the most cash this season?

Betting Odds To Win 2020-21 PGA Tour Money List – Top 20

Dustin Johnson +160

Bryson DeChambeau +350

Justin Thomas +700

Jon Rahm +900

Xander Schauffele +1200

Rory McIlroy +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Brooks Koepka +2800

Viktor Hovland +2800

Collin Morikawa +3300

Matthew Wolff +4000

Jason Kokrak +4000

Harris English +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +5000

Webb Simpson +6000

(Other Notable Players)

Sergio Garcia +10000

Rickie Fowler +20000

Adam Scott +20000

Tiger Woods +20000

Corey Conners +30000

Johnson primed for second money list title

It would come as no shock whatsoever if D.J. continued his torrid tear that he displayed from last August onward, where he racked up two wins, three runner-ups, a tie for third and a tie for sixth in his last seven events.

Just three of those tournaments – the win at the Masters, the tie for second at the Houston Open and T-6 at the U.S. Open count towards this season's money list, where he's already $600K ahead of second place Bryson DeChambeau and over $1 million ahead of third place Jason Kokrak.

Current 2020-21 PGA Tour Money List

Rank Golfer Money Earned Current Odds

1. Dustin Johnson $3,117,040 +160

2. Bryson DeChambeau $2,502,850 +350

3. Jason Kokrak $2,008,789 +4000

4. Matthew Wolff $2,007,135 +4000

5. Justin Thomas $1,896,156 +700

6. Patrick Cantlay $1,888,835 +1600

7. Viktor Hovland $1,830,880 +2800

8. Xander Schauffele $1,830,101 +1200

9. Cameron Smith $1,684,774 +9000

10. Carlos Ortiz $1,541,567 +15000

(Other Notable Players)

16. Sergio Garcia $1,301,621 +10000

24. Corey Conners $977,670 +30000

118. Rickie Fowler $178,197 +20000

127. Adam Scott $153,257 +20000

176. Tiger Woods $64,200 +20000

Since 2015, DJ's money list finishes are as follows – 5th, 1st, 3rd, 2nd, 7th, 3rd.

Each of those years, with the exception of when he led the money list in 2016, he played fewer tournaments than the champion of the money title, which might realistically be the only thing that could keep him from winning it this season.

With 15 victories in the last five years, good luck to anyone trying to unseat DJ. It may not be the kind of wager that returns a ton of money, but it would be a surprise if Johnson wasn't squarely in the mix come the Tour Championship in September.

Thomas has literally been money in the bank

As the player with the third shortest odds to win the money list, Justin Thomas’ odds of +700 are intriguing simply because he's dominated in recent years.

He's won the money list three times in the last four years and he doesn't shy away from playing plenty of events.

Currently he's in fifth place, roughly $1.2 million behind Johnson.

When you consider that in the last four seasons, JT has averaged over three tournaments more per year than DJ, it would give him the opportunity to bridge that gap should that trend continue.

The former world No. 1 finished the year with six straight tournaments where his worst finish was T-12th.

He'll have an opportunity to gain quickly on Johnson at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he's won twice and is the defending champion, and the next event is the Sony Open, where he shot a 59 en route to victory in 2017.

His +700 odds are very much enticing given that he's won the money list so often, and based on past history that number will shrink once he finishes the Hawaii swing playing some great golf.

FORE YOUR INFORMATION

Trending Up

Matthew Wolff +4000

Matthew Wolff has quickly made a name for himself on the PGA Tour with his unique swing and his otherworldly talent.

After winning the 3M Open in just his fourth PGA Tour start in 2019, he followed that up with a solid first full campaign, finishing 32nd on the money list.

His best finishes were a runner-up to Bryson DeChambeau at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and a T-4th at the PGA Championship.

He got out of the gate to the 2020-21 season in fine fashion, again finishing second to DeChambeau at the U.S. Open, where at age 21 he was the youngest 54-hole leader of a major since Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters.

In his very next start, he lost a playoff at the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open.

At +4000 odds and currently sitting fourth on the money list, Wolff offers very interesting value to take the tour by storm.