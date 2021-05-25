First Look At The Field: Betting odds for the Charles Schwab Challenge

After Phil Mickelson put on a dazzling display en route to winning his sixth career major title in dramatic style at the PGA Championship, the tour heads to Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Lefty is competing this week after becoming, at age 50, the oldest major champion ever on Sunday. He entered the event as a +20000 long shot, but put together a magical display to fend off major champions Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen.

Mickelson has won this tournament twice in his career, way back in 2000 and then in 2008.

Famed Colonial Country Club is the host for the world's best, and it's known as a tight, tree-lined course that requires accuracy and precision over massive drives.

This tournament hasn't been kind to golfers hoping to win their first PGA Tour event, with Sergio Garcia 20 years ago being the last player to make this championship his maiden title.

With this layout, experience matters.

This was the first event back for the tour last year following the three-month COVID-19 tour stoppage, and it saw Daniel Berger emerge victorious in a playoff over Collin Morikawa.

Jordan Spieth, who won here in 2016, is the betting favorite to win for the second time this season at the famed “Hogan's Alley.”

There are five Canadians teeing it up, with Corey Conners considered the top contender by far by oddsmakers at +2200 to get into the winner's circle for the second time.

Adam Hadwin, who has recently fallen out of the top-100 in the world is a dark horse at +17500 to win outright, but he represents Canada's second best chance.

Nick Taylor and Mackenzie Hughes are even further down the board at +20000 while Michael Gligic at +30000 is in tough to end the first-time winner curse.

Here's our first look at the field for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Betting Odds To Win 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge – Top 15

Jordan Spieth +1000

Justin Thomas +1200

Collin Morikawa +1400

Daniel Berger +2000

Abraham Ancer +2000

Corey Conners +2200

Tony Finau +2200

Patrick Reed +2200

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Will Zalatoris +2800

Justin Rose +3000

Scottie Scheffler +3000

Sungjae Im +3300

Brian Harman +3500

Charley Hoffman +4000

Conners eyes second victory

Sometimes a golf course and a player match up beautifully, and for Corey Conners Colonial Country Club is wonderfully tailored to his game.

This season, he's fourth in strokes gained approaching the green, ninth tee-to-green and off-the-tee, and eighth in greens in regulation.

For a course that requires precise accurate play as opposed to many tracks that are a 'bomb and gauge' mentality, Conners sets up beautifully.

In the last 36 rounds, Conners is second in SG: ball striking and tee-to-green and third in total strokes gained.

He's also been very solid at this venue the last three years, finishing T-8, T-19 and T-31.

The Listowel, Ont., native has posted top-25s in seven of his last eight stroke-play events, with four top-eight finishes in that time frame.

He held the lead after last Thursday's opening round of the PGA Championship, where he settled for a T-17 result, just one stroke from being inside the top-eight yet again.

He's tied with Tony Finau and Patrick Reed for the sixth-shortest odds to win outright at +2200, and all signs point to him picking up his first victory since the 2019 Valero Texas Open.

Past Five Winners of the Charles Schwab Challenge

2020 Daniel Berger -15 (playoff over Collin Morikawa)

2019 Kevin Na -13 (four-shot win)

2018 Justin Rose -20 (three-shot win)

2017 Kevin Kisner -10 (one-shot win)

2016 Jordan Spieth -17 (three-shot win)

Fore Your Information

Trending Up

Gary Woodland +5000

After winning the 2019 U.S. Open, it appeared that Gary Woodland would consistently find himself in the upper echelon of the game's elite.

It didn't happen that way, however, as he dealt with an excruciating hip injury which caused his game to fall off the map.

He's back playing pain-free golf, and his results are reflecting that.

In two of his last five starts, Woodland has found himself inside the top six.

That doesn't include him being squarely in the mix to win last week's PGA Championship, where he was inside the top-10 through 54 holes.

A tough final round 5-over 77 saw him drop down the board, but it's clear he's on the cusp of a breakthrough.

Last year, he enjoyed success at Colonial, posting a ninth-place showing.

This could be the week he puts it all back together to earn his fifth PGA Tour title.

Diamond in the Rough

Matt Wallace +6600

One player that has been flying under the radar is Englishmen Matt Wallace.

He's made the cut in seven straight tournaments, with a third-place finish at the Valero Texas Open (where he co-led with one round to go) and a T-6 at the Wells Fargo Championship his best results.

For the campaign, the 31-year-old is 10th in strokes gained approaching the green and 14th in total strokes gained.

In the last 24 rounds, he ranks inside the top 30 in seven key 'strokes gained' categories, including ninth in both total SG and tee-to-green.

Though he's won four times on the European Tour, he's waiting for his breakthrough stateside, so he'd have to reverse the 20-year curse of no first-time winners at this tournament.

However, with his recent play – and at +6600 to win outright – his payout could be very lucrative to take a flier on.