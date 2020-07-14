First Look At The Field: Betting odds for the Memorial Tournament

Used to playing in front of huge crowds, Tiger says it will be different without fans

Colin Morikawa delivered a performance that will be remembered for a very long time to win last week’s Workday Charity Open.

Morikawa entered the event as a significant longshot at +3300 to win.

All he did was erase a three-shot deficit with three holes to play and then subsequently won a three-hole playoff against Justin Thomas to take the title.

One week later, Morikawa will have a chance to double dip at Muirfield Village Golf Club at much shorter odds.

Morikawa is listed at +2000 to win the Memorial Tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus.

It’s a unique situation with the best in the world set to tee off for the second PGA Tour event in a row at this course in Dublin, Ohio.

It also marks the return of Tiger Woods to competitive golf for the first time since the Genesis Invitational way back in February, though he did play 'The Match: Champions for Charity' alongside Peyton Manning in May.

Woods will look to add to his record five titles at this track.

However, he'll be up against a stacked field with 27 of the top 30 players in the world set to participate.

The co-favourites to win are Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.

DeChambeau, who has been taking the tour by storm since its return, including winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last outing, is listed at +1000 to win outright.

DeChambeau won the 2018 edition of this tournament, and comes in with a remarkable seven straight top-8 finishes on tour.

He’s joined at that price by Justin Thomas, who very nearly won his 13th career PGA Tour title last weekend before falling to Morikawa in the playoff.

Patrick Cantlay, who is ranked 10th in the world, is the defending champion at this event and also finished tied for seventh in last week’s Workday Charity Open.

Low scores are the norm at Muirfield Village, with double-digit under par winning scores in all but two years (2008, 2012) here since 1990.

Here is our first look at the field for the Memorial Tournament.

Betting Odds To Win The Memorial Tournament – Top-10

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Justin Thomas +1000

Rory McIlroy +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1200

Dustin Johnson +1600

Tiger Woods +2000

Brooks Koepka +2000

Jon Rahm +2000

Collin Morikawa +2000

Viktor Hovland +2200

Tiger back on his personal playground

If you are looking for a horse for the course this week, Tiger is definitely a good player to start with at Muirfield Village.

He's won a record five times (1999, 2000, 2001, 2009, 2012) here and has made the cut in each and every one of the 17 times he's teed it up.

However, since his last victory here in 2012 he's had two less than stellar results in 2013 and 2015 while he was battling injuries (T-65th and 71st).

Over the last two years, he’s placed T-23rd and tied for ninth at this event.

Tiger Woods 2019-20 PGA Tour Season

Tournament Results

Genesis Invitational - 68th

Farmers Insurance Open - T-9th

Hero World Challenge - 4th

Zozo Championship - WON

Note: The Hero World Challenge isn't an official PGA Tour event

Tiger also hasn't played in an official competitive tournament in five months, so expecting him to jump right in against a stellar field is a tall task, even for him.

That said, he was off for two months after the conclusion of the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs and then won the Zozo Championship in his first start back for his record-tying 82nd career PGA Tour title.

Despite his past dominance at Jack's tournament, he's up against guys who've played the first five events since the hiatus against an incredibly deep field.

Obviously, it's never wise to discount Tiger.

A top-10 or even a top-5 bet is absolutely reasonable.

However, you might be able to find better value than taking Tiger to win outright at +2000 – tied for the sixth-shortest price on the board.

Muirfield may have been built by Jack, but it's been owned by Tiger The last time we saw Tiger Woods he was partnered with Peyton Manning. While he looked free and fluid that day, it's hard to predict what a return of Tiger will look like. What we do know is that the house that Jack built, has a tenant in the penthouse.

DeChambeau keeps on chugging along

After taking a much-deserved week off following his victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, bulked up Bryson DeChambeau returns this week at a track where he won in 2018.

Trying to pick any holes in his game is extremely difficult, given that he was first in strokes gained: off-the-tee and putting in Detroit.

The only stat that is glaringly bad is his proximity to the hole, which ranks a very pedestrian 146th on the circuit.

Despite that he's racked up fantastic results.

In his last seven appearances, the 'Mad Scientist' has been nothing short of remarkable, contending in all of them.

Bryson DeChambeau's Last Seven Events

Tournament Results

Rocket Mortgage Classic - WON

Travelers Championship - T-6th

RBC Heritage - T-8th

Charles Schwab Challenge - T-3rd

Arnold Palmer Invitational - 4th

WGC-Mexico Championship - 2nd

Genesis Invitational - T-5th

There's no obvious reason not to expect Bryson to be right back in the thick of things yet again.

The only potential stumbling block to seeing him lift his second consecutive trophy is simply the quality of the players he's up against.

When he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic, none of the top-five players in the world were competing.

He’s made the cut all three times he’s played at this venue.

Betting on a top-5 finish isn't a ridiculous ask of DeChambeau.

Longest drives of the week for @B_DeChambeau:



377 yards

376 yards

374 yards

367 yards

366 yards

365 yards

364 yards

363 yards

362 yards

355 yards

355 yards

355 yards

355 yards

354 yards

353 yards

352 yards

348 yards

348 yards

346 yards

345 yards

344 yards

344 yards pic.twitter.com/0tWgS0WrUP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 5, 2020

Past Five Winners at Muirfield Village Golf Club

2020: Collin Morikawa -19 (Playoff)

2019: Patrick Cantlay -19

2018: Bryson DeChambeau -15 (Playoff)

2017: Jason Dufner -13

2016: William McGirt -15 (Playoff)

Fore Your Information

HORSE FOR THIS COURSE

Matt Kuchar +6600

As I noted last week, aside from an uncharacteristic missed cut last year at the Memorial, Matt Kuchar has been a model of consistency at this venue.

The 2013 champion has four top-five results here since 2007, including a runner-up at this tournament in 2011.

He'd also made all 12 cuts (didn't play in 2012), while posting 10 top-15 finishes here over that span.

He is, however, come off a rather uninspiring tie for 39th finish last week at the Workday Charity Open.

Last week, he was +4000 to win at this same venue.

This week, Kuchar is listed at +6600 to win outright.

That number alone makes him an intriguing value option.

At the very least, it might be worth considering him to finish in the top-five at +1400, or even to finish in the top-10 at +500.

TRENDING UP

Viktor Hovland +2200

Viktor Hovland is the only golfer to compete in each of the first five tournaments since the restart and make all five cuts.

He punctuated that with his best result yet - a solo third-place finish at Muirfield Village last weekend.

The 2020 Puerto Rico Open champion has been on a heater of late, finishing T-11th, T-12th, T-21st and T-23rd in his previous four starts before placing third last week.

Nobody has scored better tee-to-green in the last three tournaments.

Apart from DeChambeau, you'd be hard pressed to find a golfer that is playing more consistently currently.

At +2200 odds to win, it’s hard to overlook Hovland right now.

TRENDING DOWN

Jon Rahm +2000

Prior to the tour stoppage, Jon Rahm was on an absolute tear with three victories and made cuts in 17 of his 18 previous starts.

However, he has really struggled for the most part since returning to action.

In his first three starts back from the break, Rahm placed no better than a tie for 33rd.

Despite finishing last week’s Workday Charity Open with a sizzling 64 on Sunday, Rahm still only managed to finish T-27th.

In his lone appearance at the Memorial Tournament in 2017, he missed the cut.

While he has all the talent in the world and is certainly capable of winning any tournament he enters, +2000 isn’t an enticing enough price to convince me it’s worth betting on Rahm against an elite field at the Memorial this week.

