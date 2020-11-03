First Look At The Field: Betting odds for the Vivint Houston Open

The final tune-up before the Masters will take place in Texas this week, where eight of the top-25 players in the world are teeing it up at Memorial Park Golf Course for the Vivint Houston Open.

This tournament marks the first time fans will be allowed at a PGA Tour event in the United States since the PGA Tour resumed following a three-month hiatus due to COVID-19.

It will be the first Tour event at this venue since 1963.

Dustin Johnson makes his return after being forced to withdraw from the CJ Cup and the Zozo Championship following a positive COVID-19 test.

Last week, 200-to-1 long shot Brian Gay won his fifth PGA Tour title in a playoff over Wyndham Clark at the Bermuda Championship.

Will we see another dark horse deliver this week?

Three Canadians are teeing it up, with one of them considered to have a strong chance at earning a victory.

Corey Conners has the shortest odds at +5000 to claim his second win.

Mackenzie Hughes is next at +10000 odds to find the winner’s circle.

Graham Delaet is the biggest long shot of the group at +50000.

Here is our first look at the field for the Vivint Houston Open.

Betting Odds To Win Vivint Houston Open – Top-15

Dustin Johnson +750

Tyrrell Hatton +1400

Tony Finau +1800

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Scottie Scheffler +2000

Brooks Koepka +2200

Russell Henley +2200

Viktor Hovland +2200

Sungjae Im +2800

Adam Scott +3300

Jason Day +4000

Sergio Garcia +4000

Lanto Griffin +4000

Zach Johnson +4500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Dustin Johnson competing for first time since positive COVID-19 test

Nobody in golf was as hot as Dustin Johnson was before he tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), which forced him to withdraw from both the CJ Cup and Zozo Championship.

In his five previous starts, DJ had won twice, was a runner-up twice and also posted a T-6th at the U.S. Open.

At any time, Johnson can show up at an event and dominate with seemingly little effort.

However, D.J. hasn't played in nearly two months and it would be a surprise if he expended too much energy this week given that his main priority will be preparing for the Masters.

While he's capable of blitzing a field, as evidenced by his amazing 11-shot triumph at the Northern Trust in August, his low +750 odds provide pause in going all-in on him this week.

Brooks Koepka makes second start since returning from injury

It is always incredibly hard to predict which Brooks Koepka will show up at each event, in particular when it comes to non-major events.

We know that he focuses on the major championships where he tends to deliver his best performances, but he's admitted he uses minor tournaments to prepare for the bigger ones and doesn't go all out in them.

In his first start back following knee and hip injuries at the CJ Cup, Koepka had a respectable T-28th showing.

In his last 16 worldwide events, Koepka has just two top-10 finishes.

In nine of his last 13 events, the four-time major champion has lost shots to the field on the greens.

However, he does have a unique perspective on this track, having helped with the restoration of this course.

Despite that, Koepka’s game could be a little rusty due to a lack of playing time, so it's probably a stretch to think he'd contend for the win this week.

Even at +2200 odds, it isn’t enticing enough to jump on Koepka in this spot.

Past Five Winners of Vivint Houston Open

2019: Lanto Griffin -14

2018: Ian Poulter -19 (playoff)

2017: Russell Henley -20

2016: Jim Herman -15

2015: J.B. Holmes -16 (playoff)

*All events did not occur at this year’s golf course

FORE YOUR INFORMATION

Trending Up

Doc Redman +5000

It feels like only a matter of time before the 22-year-old phenom Doc Redman will break through into the winner’s circle on the PGA Tour.

At last week's Bermuda Championship, it appeared he might just do that after he took a 54-hole lead.

Redman would end up in a tie for fourth, which was his third top-five finish in his last six events.

The other two strong showings were a T-3rd at the Safeway Open and another tie for third at the Wyndham Championship.

In 11 of his past 13 tournaments, Redman has gained shots on the field tee-to-green.

The 2017 U.S. Amateur champion has really come into his own in his young career, putting together more consistent performances.

At +5000 odds this week, you could sure do a whole lot worse than putting faith in Doc, at least for a top-five finish based on his recent success.

Sam Burns +8000

Another player who is essentially in the same boat as Redman is 24-year-old Sam Burns, who's been giving himself more chances to earn his maiden title.

In his last 11 times teeing it up, Burns has finished inside the top-35 eight times, gaining strokes on the field tee-to-green eight times.

His best result was a T-7th at the Safeway Open, where he held the lead after 36 holes.

In the early going of the 2020-21 season, Burns is fifth on tour in strokes gained off the tee.

It's becoming increasingly difficult to get over the finish line to earn that first win, but at +8000 odds Burns is definitely an intriguing option.