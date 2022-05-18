The first-round tee times for the PGA Championship are in and two of the field's three Canadians are going off in the afternoon.

Adam Hadwin tees off at 12:52pm CT (1:52pm ET) while Corey Conners will get his round started at 1:09pm CT. 

Mac Hughes will go off bright and early at 7:27am CT. 

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods will get his PGA Championship started alongside past major champions Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth at 9:11am CT.

Coverage for the season's second major will begin on TSN4/5, TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct at 8:00 am ET Thursday morning with multiple additional streams available on the TSN Multiplex.