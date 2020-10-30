Canadian Five-star basketball recruit Caleb Houstan has committed to Michigan, he told ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Friday.

Little bit more insight from Caleb Houstan that didn't make the @ESPN news story (https://t.co/YyiDbrArmd). I asked him about the timing of his commitment, thoughts on the all-star game circuit in the spring and what Juwan Howard showed him in his first year at Michigan. https://t.co/nBEzGkYiw7 pic.twitter.com/DTLcg4yhxQ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 30, 2020

"I was down to four great schools, but one definitely stood out to me the most. I decided to commit to coach Juwan Howard and the University of Michigan," Houstan said. "I was recruited by a lot of great schools, and I appreciate all the time they all spent with me and my family."

"At 6-foot-8, Houstan has excellent size for a small forward with a versatile offensive skill set and is considered one of the best perimeter shooters in the high school game," Givony wrote in his article announcing Houstan's commitment. Givony notes that the Mississauga, Ont., native was the second-leading scorer at the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, averaging 23 points in 29 minutes per game and ranking among the top players at the event in both made 3-pointers and free throw attempts en route to leading Canada to a 5-1 record and a berth in the championship game where they lost to the United States.

"Michigan really showed that they wanted me and that I was going to be a key part of their program," Houstan said. "They were invested in me as a player and really took the time to get to know my game. They run a system that I know I can do well in. I also developed great relationships with their coaching staff. Coach Howard led my recruitment and was involved throughout the entire process; Coach [Saddi] Washington as well and Coach [Phil] Martelli were all great too."

Houstan, who currently attends famous basketball powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida - the same school that fellow Canadian and current New York Knick R.J. Barrett attended - was originally slated to graduate high school in 2022 but reclassified over the summer, making him eligible for the 2022 NBA draft. The Canadian told Givony that Howard, who coached for several years at the NBA level as an assistant after his playing career in the league was over, was a factor in his decision.

"Coach Howard was a big part of my decision -- his background and our relationship," Houstan said. "He played in the NBA for 19 years and knows what it takes to get there and stay there. I think he can help me both on and off the court and in preparing to get to the next level. I know he's going to push me every single day in order for me to get better and develop as a player."

As a one of the top high school players in the world, Houstan is confident in his abilities and said he expects to be able to make an impact for Michigan from day one.

"I expect to be a key part of their offense," Houstan said. "They need me to step in right away and be a big contributor, and I want to do that. I want to be able to show who I am as a player and have [an] impact right away."