Milos misses big chance

Milos Raonic had a big opportunity to go deep when the Wimbledon draw came out and as the seeds kept falling in his section, it seemed like a run to the semi-finals was in the cards. The 28-year old breezed through his first three rounds with straight-set wins over Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Robin Haase and Reilly Opelka. As this was going on, top players such as Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, Kevin Anderson and Karen Khachanov had all been eliminated by the third round. A fourth-round encounter with Guido Pella, a well-established clay court player, appeared to be another win for Raonic. The Canadian won the first two sets and after dropping the third, served for the match up 5-3 in the fourth set, but incredibly was broken in a moment where one of the biggest servers of the game would usually have no problems. From there, Raonic went on to lose in five-sets, 8-6 in the decider, in what will go down as one of the most heartbreaking losses in his career. Despite the setback on court, the silver lining here is that Raonic exited the tournament with no apparent injuries. He mentioned there were tweaks throughout the tournament but nothing that affected his play. This is good news as the hard-court season gets underway.

Felix finds success on grass

Felix Auger-Aliassime's grass-court season can be seen as nothing short of a success. Yes, his third-round loss to Ugo Humbert was a bit of a shock as he came into the match high on confidence and looked great in his first two rounds against Vasek Pospisil and Corentin Moutet. However, if you would have said Auger-Aliassime would go 8-3 in grass court matches including a final, with zero career grass court matches under his belt coming in, you would have taken it. He adjusted to the slick courts with no trouble at all until his third-round where it was a bit of a letdown against the young Frenchman. Had he won his third-round match, it would have set up a blockbuster round of 16 encounter with the eventual champion Novak Djokovic. He would have also broken into the top-20 for the first time with a win over Humbert, but that is just delaying the inevitable. His ranking sits at No. 23 heading into the hard-court season and is just two spots back of Raonic for the top Canadian spot. The Montreal, QC native pulled out of next week's ATP 250 stop in Atlanta but will be back on court in Washington later this month.

Gaby with a great performance on grass

It was another slam where Gabriela Dabrowski was the last Canadian standing, which has become the norm in recent years. Her elevated doubles play has pushed her deep into draws and has found consistency with both of her partners. Dabrowski made her first career Grand Slam final in doubles, where she and partner Julie Xu lost to Barbora Strycova and Su-Wei Hsieh 6-2, 6-4, capping off another great result for the pair. They defeated the No. 2 seeds in the semi-finals and did not lose a set in the first four rounds. The match was actually delayed over 24 hours due to the men's doubles final going nearly five hours on Saturday. It was then postponed until Sunday where it followed the nearly five-hour thriller between Djokovic and Roger Federer. The Ottawa, Ont. native didn't have the same success in mixed doubles, where she and partner Mate Pavic lost in a tough deciding tiebreak 13-12 in the third round, a match that was overshadowed by controversial points. Dabrowski has continued to make strides, pushing one round further than last year in the doubles tournament, and a Grand Slam title could be just around the corner.

Summer blues for Shapo

The disappointing summer for Denis Shapovalov continued through Wimbledon with a straight sets loss to No. 77 Ricardas Berankis in the first round. The 20-year old wasn't able to generate a break of serve on all five of his chances and it was the big points in the match where Shapovalov struggled, losing the first set tiebreak 7-0. The loss meant he finished the grass season winless (0-3), although he did have a win over Djokovic at the Boodies exhibition before Wimbledon. Shapovalov now holds a 2-9 match record since his semi-final run in Miami and should be looking forward to the hard-court season. He'll be back on court in Washington hoping to get out of this drought, a tournament where he recorded a big win over Daniil Medvedev last year. His ranking is in jeopardy of leaving the top-30 and a U.S. Open seed is no longer guaranteed.

Pospisil plays on

Pospisil returned to the court after back surgery kept him out for eight months, and getting drawn against one of the top young players in the game in his first tournament must have felt very bittersweet. On one hand, Pospisil is good friends with Auger-Aliassime and they shared some great moments on the court in their two matches, but on the other, winning the match was of course, a long-shot. The 29-year-old came out firing surprisingly in the first set, hitting twelve winners and converted two break points en route to winning it 7-5. His level dipped as the match went on and Auger-Aliassime's supreme talent took over, but it was a great sign to see Pospisil competing at the highest level again. With his ranking down to No. 182 in the world, Pospisil will be playing challenger tournaments in hopes to build up points, which he begins this week in Gatineau, QC.