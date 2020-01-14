Rhule: Coming to Panthers felt like the right place, right time

Five-time All Pro linebacker and 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Luke Kuechly announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday.

The Carolina Panthers linebacker posted an emotional video on social media, explaining his decision. Kuechly, 28, said he still wants to play but doesn't think it's the right decision.

“In my heart, I know it’s the right thing to do.” pic.twitter.com/mSDyJ0iEMw — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 15, 2020

Kuechly played all eight seasons of his career with the Panthers. The 2012 first-rounder also won the 2012 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and was named to seven Pro Bowl teams.

Kuechly will finish his career with 1,092 tackles, 18 interceptions, and 12.5 sacks.

