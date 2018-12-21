LAVAL, Que. — Cale Fleury broke a tie game midway through the third period and the Laval Rocket held on to beat the Toronto Marlies 2-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Michael McCarron tied the game for Laval (12-14-4) early in the second period.

Colin Greening had the lone goal for the Marlies (13-11-5), who had their three-game win streak snapped.

Rocket goaltender Michael McNiven stopped 25 shots. Toronto's Eamon McAdam made 18 saves.

Laval was 1 for 3 on the power play while the Marlies failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.