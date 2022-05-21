WINDSOR, Ont. — The Flint Firebirds scored three goals in the second period, including two by Tag Bertuzzi, and held on to defeat the Spitfires 4-3 in the opening game of the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference Final in Windsor.

Amadeus Lombardi and James Mayotte also scored for the Firebirds, who will be looking for the road sweep in Game 2 on Monday.

Ryan Abraham scored twice for Windsor at the WFCU Centre, while Wyatt Johnston added a single. Windsor outshot Flint 38-31.

Windsor reached the best-of-seven series by knocking off the Kitchener Rangers in five games. The Firebirds eliminated the Soo Greyhounds in five games as well.

The Hamilton Bulldogs lead the OHL's Eastern Conference Final 1-0 against the North Bay Battalion with Game 2 set for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2022