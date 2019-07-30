It appears Ryan Fitzpatrick is on pace to open the season as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said Tuesday that the 36-year-old has outperformed second-year quarterback Josh Rosen so far in training camp.

"It's pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way," Flores said.

Fitzpatrick, who signed with the Dolphins as a free agent this off-season, made seven starts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, posting a 2-5 record with 17 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

A veteran of 14 NFL seasons, Fitzpatrick has made 126 career starts during his career with the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Buccaneers. He has a career quarterback rating of 81.1 with a 190:148 touchdown to interception ratio.

Rosen, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was traded to the Dolphins by the Arizona Cardinals in April for second and fifth-round picks.