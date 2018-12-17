Nick Foles will once again start behind centre when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed on Monday.

The MVP of Super Bowl LII started in place of the injured Carson Wentz (back) in Sunday night's 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Foles, 29, threw for 270 yards on 24-for-31 passing and with the win, the Eagles (7-7) pulled within a game of the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (8-6) and a half-game of the second NFC wild-card spot, currently occupied by the Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1).

While the Texans (10-4) sit atop the AFC South and are fighting for a first-round bye, history is on the side of the Eagles.

As a franchise, the Texans are 0-4 all-time against Philadelphia. Coincidentally, the Houston Oilers - prior to becoming the Tennessee Titans - were also winless against the Eagles, posting a 0-7 mark all-time.