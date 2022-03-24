59m ago
FOLLOW LIVE: Borges gives Costa Rica lead over 10-man Canada
Canada can earn their place in the men's FIFA World Cup with a victory over Costa Rica at Estadio Nacional on Thursday. Follow all of the action with the TSN.ca LIVE BLOG.
TSN.ca Staff
-HALFTIME-
FIRST HALF
45' - Celso Borges heads the ball into the Canadian net to give Costa Rica a 1-0 lead.
34' - Mark-Anthony Kaye has been sent off after picking up his second yellow card of the first half.
32'- Richie Laryea gets a clean look at goal, but his attempt to curl the ball into the net is too high and goes out for a goal kick.
24' - Canada earns their first corner, Stephen Eustáquio takes it, but Costa Rica defends.
15' - Canadian Mark-Anthony Kaye receives a yellow card for a hard foul, the referee went to VAR to review for a red card, but does not change the call.
10'- A free kick outside the box earns a corner for Costa Rica. They aren't able to convert on a header, which goes out for a goal kick.
3' - Costa Rica uses a quick free kick to break in on the Canadian goal, but Jonathan David tracks back to shut down the attack.
1' - Costa Rica kicks off, the game is underway.
PRE-GAME
Canada has announced their starting lineup for Thursday's World Cup qualifying game against Costa Rica:
Atiba Hutchinson (C), Milan Borjan, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Stephen Eustáquio, Tajon Buchanan, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea.
Costa Rica's lineup vs. Canada: