Kevin López scored for Honduras as they lead Canada 1-0  in the first half of their CONCACAF Nations League matchup from Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.  Follow the action on TSN.ca.

CANADA - 0


HONDURAS - 1
Kevin López (13')


--1H--

CANADA

18 Milan Borjan
2 Alistair Johnston
4 Kamal Miller
5 Steven Vitória
7 Stephen Eustáquio
10 Junior Hoilett
11 Tajon Buchanan
12 Ike Ugbo
13 Atiba Hutchinson (C)
19 Alphonso Davies
22 Richie Laryea

SUBSTITUTES

1 Dayne St. Clair
16 Maxime Crépeau
3 Sam Adekugbe
6 Samuel Piette
8 Raheem Edwards
9 Lucas Cavallini
14 Mark-Anthony Kaye
15 Doneil Henry
17 Cyle Larin
20 Jonathan David
21 Charles-Andreas Brym
23 Scott Kennedy
--

HONDURAS

22 Luis López
4 Marcelo Pereira
5 Kervin Arriaga
6 Carlos Meléndez
7 Luis Palma
9 Rubilio Castillo
12 Romell Quioto (C)
14 Kevin López
15 Denil Maldonado
19 Omar Elvir
20 Deybi Flores

SUBSTITUTES

1 Harold Fonseca
18 Marlon Licona
2 Allans Vargas
3 Wesly Decas
8 Germán Mejía
11 Cristian Sacaza
13 Brayan Moya
16 Héctor Castellanos
17 José Pinto
21 Bryan Róchez
23 Edwin Solano