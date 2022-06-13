39m ago
FOLLOW LIVE: Honduras leads Canada in Nations League
Kevin López scored for Honduras as they lead Canada 1-0 in the first half of their CONCACAF Nations League matchup from Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula. Follow the action on TSN.ca.
TSN.ca Staff
CANADA - 0
HONDURAS - 1
Kevin López (13')
--1H--
CANADA
18 Milan Borjan
2 Alistair Johnston
4 Kamal Miller
5 Steven Vitória
7 Stephen Eustáquio
10 Junior Hoilett
11 Tajon Buchanan
12 Ike Ugbo
13 Atiba Hutchinson (C)
19 Alphonso Davies
22 Richie Laryea
SUBSTITUTES
1 Dayne St. Clair
16 Maxime Crépeau
3 Sam Adekugbe
6 Samuel Piette
8 Raheem Edwards
9 Lucas Cavallini
14 Mark-Anthony Kaye
15 Doneil Henry
17 Cyle Larin
20 Jonathan David
21 Charles-Andreas Brym
23 Scott Kennedy
--
HONDURAS
22 Luis López
4 Marcelo Pereira
5 Kervin Arriaga
6 Carlos Meléndez
7 Luis Palma
9 Rubilio Castillo
12 Romell Quioto (C)
14 Kevin López
15 Denil Maldonado
19 Omar Elvir
20 Deybi Flores
SUBSTITUTES
1 Harold Fonseca
18 Marlon Licona
2 Allans Vargas
3 Wesly Decas
8 Germán Mejía
11 Cristian Sacaza
13 Brayan Moya
16 Héctor Castellanos
17 José Pinto
21 Bryan Róchez
23 Edwin Solano