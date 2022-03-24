Celso Borges first-half marker was the difference as Costa Rica kept Canada from booking their place in the men’s FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 victory on Thursday

SECOND HALF

90' - +3 - Full time - Costa Rica 1 - Canada 0

USA v. Mexico ends in a 0-0 draw.

Canada will need to score if they are to qualify tonight. — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 25, 2022

90' - Three minutes of stoppage time

88' - Jonathan David hits the post with a header after a threaded pass from Laryea.

82' - Richie Laryea stings the hands of the Costa Rican keeper, but he keeps the ball out of the net again.

79' - Ismaël Koné and Iké Ugbo replace Jonathan Osorio and Cyle Larin for Canada. This is Koné's debut for Canada

74' - Tajon Buchanan hits the crossbar and then kicks the rebound over the top of the net as Canada continues to apply the pressure.

70' - Junior Hoilett replaces Alistair Johnston for Canada.

64' - Stephen Eustáquio flashed a ball just past the far post as he almost got Canada on the board.

54' - Ronald Matarrita shown a yellow card for a foul on Tajon Buchanan

53' - Joel Campbell breaks in alone on the Canadian goal but keeper Milan Borjan makes the save to keep the deficit at one goal.

49' - Tajon Buchanan gets a shot from point blank range, but is turned away by Costa Rican keeper Keylor Navas.

45' - The second half is underway

Panama and Honduras ends in a 1-1 draw, Canada can now clinch their spot in the World Cup with a draw against Costa Rica, or with a US loss to Mexico.

Panama 1 - 1 Honduras.

Remember: If the US lose in Mexico, Canada advances regardless of what happens here in Costa Rica. — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) March 25, 2022

-HALFTIME-

FIRST HALF

45' - Celso Borges heads the ball into the Canadian net to give Costa Rica a 1-0 lead.

34' - Mark-Anthony Kaye has been sent off after picking up his second yellow card of the first half.

35’ | Mark-Anthony Kaye picks up an unfortunate second yellow card. Canada down to 10 men. #CANMNT 🇨🇦 0:0 🇨🇷 #ForCanada #WCQ — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) March 25, 2022

32'- Richie Laryea gets a clean look at goal, but his attempt to curl the ball into the net is too high and goes out for a goal kick.

24' - Canada earns their first corner, Stephen Eustáquio takes it, but Costa Rica defends.

15' - Canadian Mark-Anthony Kaye receives a yellow card for a hard foul, the referee went to VAR to review for a red card, but does not change the call.

10'- A free kick outside the box earns a corner for Costa Rica. They aren't able to convert on a header, which goes out for a goal kick.

3' - Costa Rica uses a quick free kick to break in on the Canadian goal, but Jonathan David tracks back to shut down the attack.

1' - Costa Rica kicks off, the game is underway.

Here we go pic.twitter.com/qQFx65qbCA — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) March 25, 2022

PRE-GAME

Canada has announced their starting lineup for Thursday's World Cup qualifying game against Costa Rica:

Atiba Hutchinson (C), Milan Borjan, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Stephen Eustáquio, Tajon Buchanan, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea.

Costa Rica's lineup vs. Canada: