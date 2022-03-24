Celso Borges first-half marker was the difference as Costa Rica kept Canada from booking their place in the men’s FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 victory on Thursday

SECOND HALF

90' - +3 - Full time - Costa Rica 1 - Canada 0

USA v. Mexico ends in a 0-0 draw.

90' - Three minutes of stoppage time

88' - Jonathan David hits the post with a header after a threaded pass from Laryea.

82' - Richie Laryea stings the hands of the Costa Rican keeper, but he keeps the ball out of the net again.

79' - Ismaël Koné and Iké Ugbo replace Jonathan Osorio and Cyle Larin for Canada.  This is Koné's debut for Canada

74'Tajon Buchanan hits the crossbar and then kicks the rebound over the top of the net as Canada continues to apply the pressure.

70'Junior Hoilett replaces Alistair Johnston for Canada.

64'Stephen Eustáquio flashed a ball just past the far post as he almost got Canada on the board.

54' - Ronald Matarrita shown a yellow card for a foul on Tajon Buchanan

53' - Joel Campbell breaks in alone on the Canadian goal but keeper Milan Borjan makes the save to keep the deficit at one goal.

49'Tajon Buchanan gets a shot from point blank range, but is turned away by Costa Rican keeper Keylor Navas.

45' - The second half is underway

Panama and Honduras ends in a 1-1 draw, Canada can now clinch their spot in the World Cup with a draw against Costa Rica, or with a US loss to Mexico.

-HALFTIME-

FIRST HALF

45' - Celso Borges heads the ball into the Canadian net to give Costa Rica a 1-0 lead.

34'Mark-Anthony Kaye has been sent off after picking up his second yellow card of the first half.

32'Richie Laryea gets a clean look at goal, but his attempt to curl the ball into the net is too high and goes out for a goal kick.

24' - Canada earns their first corner, Stephen Eustáquio takes it, but Costa Rica defends.

15' - Canadian Mark-Anthony Kaye receives a yellow card for a hard foul, the referee went to VAR to review for a red card, but does not change the call.

10'- A free kick outside the box earns a corner for Costa Rica.  They aren't able to convert on a header, which goes out for a goal kick.

3' - Costa Rica uses a quick free kick to break in on the Canadian goal, but Jonathan David tracks back to shut down the attack.

1' -  Costa Rica kicks off, the game is underway.

PRE-GAME

Canada has announced their starting lineup for Thursday's World Cup qualifying game against Costa Rica:

Atiba Hutchinson (C), Milan Borjan, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Stephen Eustáquio, Tajon Buchanan, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea.

Costa Rica's lineup vs. Canada:

 