FOLLOW LIVE: Larin's second gives Canada 2-0 lead over Mexico
Cyle Larin scores again for Canada as they lead Mexico 2-0 in the second half of their World Cup Qualifying matchup from Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. Follow the action on TSN.ca.
73' - Jonathan David replaces Cyle Larin for Canada.
66' - Milan Borjan makes a save on a close range shot from inside the box.
52' - Cyle Larin gets on the end of a free kick and flicks the ball into the back of the net to give Canada a 2-0 lead over Mexico.
- Stephen Eustaquio's free kick is perfect over the defenders and into the path of Larin who directed it into the net for his second marker of the game.
Halftime - Mexico makes a double substitution as Roberto Alvarado and Jesús Manuel Corona come into the game for Hirving Lozano and Julio Domínguez.
45' - Cyle Larin buries a rebound to give Canada a 1-0 lead over Mexico.
- Alistair Johnston's shot was spilled by Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa and Larin fired the rebound into the net to open the scoring.
37' - Canada makes the first substitution of the game as Steven Vitória replaces Doneil Henry.
36' - Milan Borjan is quick off his line to break up a Mexican attack.
32 - A yellow card is shown to both benches after an argument over an injury to Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan.
15' - Mexico's Hirving Lozano is shown a yellow card after a foul on Stephen Eustaquio.
13' - Canada's Doneil Henry is the first player to receive a yellow card after multiple fouls.
With his 90th appearance, Atiba Hutchinson has become the all-time leader in games played for the Canadian men's national team.
Starting lineups for both teams: