FOLLOW LIVE: Larin's second gives Canada 2-0 lead over Mexico

Cyle Larin scores again for Canada as they lead Mexico 2-0 in the second half of their World Cup Qualifying matchup from Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. Follow the action on TSN.ca.

73' - Jonathan David replaces Cyle Larin for Canada.

66' - Milan Borjan makes a save on a close range shot from inside the box.

52' - Cyle Larin gets on the end of a free kick and flicks the ball into the back of the net to give Canada a 2-0 lead over Mexico.

- Stephen Eustaquio's free kick is perfect over the defenders and into the path of Larin who directed it into the net for his second marker of the game.

Halftime - Mexico makes a double substitution as Roberto Alvarado and Jesús Manuel Corona come into the game for Hirving Lozano and Julio Domínguez.

45' - Cyle Larin buries a rebound to give Canada a 1-0 lead over Mexico.

- Alistair Johnston's shot was spilled by Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa and Larin fired the rebound into the net to open the scoring.

37' - Canada makes the first substitution of the game as Steven Vitória replaces Doneil Henry.

36' - Milan Borjan is quick off his line to break up a Mexican attack.

32 - A yellow card is shown to both benches after an argument over an injury to Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan.

15' - Mexico's Hirving Lozano is shown a yellow card after a foul on Stephen Eustaquio.

13' - Canada's Doneil Henry is the first player to receive a yellow card after multiple fouls.

With his 90th appearance, Atiba Hutchinson has become the all-time leader in games played for the Canadian men's national team.

Starting lineups for both teams: